247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
247Sports

First Impressions: Caitlin Clark, Iowa use dominating second-half to defeat top-ten Iowa State

The battle of the Cy-Hawk took place inside a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa got a marquee win against a top-ten Cyclone team. Led behind all-American point guard Caitlin Clark's 19 points, Iowa took down Iowa State 70-57. The Hawkeyes needed back-to-back wins after not snagging one against UConn and NC State, they snagged a resume booster win on Wednesday. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
247Sports

Michigan's Blake Corum finishes seventh in Heisman Trophy voting

At one point in November, it looked like Michigan football running back Blake Corum would help lead Michigan to the College Football Playoffs, set a number of school records and win the Heisman Trophy, capping an incredible junior season. The former mission is still on, but thanks to a knee...
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: JJ Kohl ‘excited to make it official’ on signing day

In a couple weeks during National early signing day, Iowa State will sign its 2023 football recruiting class, which contains the second highest-rated recruit in program history in quarterback J.J. Kohl. As an Ankeny product and son of former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, J.J. is well accustomed to Iowa...
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
saturdaytradition.com

Erick All transfer: 1 B1G coach retweets transfer announcement of Michigan TE

Erick All is officially in the transfer portal as of Monday. The news came as a shock to Michigan fans. Something else happened shortly after that was even more interesting. Illinois HC Bret Bielema retweeted All’s tweet about the decision to transfer. Could Bielema be making a play for All to come to Champaign?
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview

According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
