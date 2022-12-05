Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Report: Iowa forward Kris Murray out against Iowa State, could miss multiple games
The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a brutal stretch of six straight power-six games and they'll have to endure part of it without star forward Kris Murray. On Thursday, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Murray will not play in the Hawkeyes' matchup against Iowa State on Thursday. Goodman also reported that Murray could miss multiple games.
First Impressions: Caitlin Clark, Iowa use dominating second-half to defeat top-ten Iowa State
The battle of the Cy-Hawk took place inside a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena and Iowa got a marquee win against a top-ten Cyclone team. Led behind all-American point guard Caitlin Clark's 19 points, Iowa took down Iowa State 70-57. The Hawkeyes needed back-to-back wins after not snagging one against UConn and NC State, they snagged a resume booster win on Wednesday. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
‘Animated’ Clark, crowd lift Hawkeyes to win over Iowa State
Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57 on Wednesday. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2). […]
Michigan's Blake Corum finishes seventh in Heisman Trophy voting
At one point in November, it looked like Michigan football running back Blake Corum would help lead Michigan to the College Football Playoffs, set a number of school records and win the Heisman Trophy, capping an incredible junior season. The former mission is still on, but thanks to a knee...
RECRUITING: JJ Kohl ‘excited to make it official’ on signing day
In a couple weeks during National early signing day, Iowa State will sign its 2023 football recruiting class, which contains the second highest-rated recruit in program history in quarterback J.J. Kohl. As an Ankeny product and son of former Iowa State kicker Jamie Kohl, J.J. is well accustomed to Iowa...
Western Michigan targeting Lance Taylor as next head coach
Western Michigan has targeted Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to be the school's next head coach, sources told Pete Thamel.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State
The former four-star is in the process of finding a new home
Former WMU football coach P.J. Fleck signs contract extension with Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Athletic Department announced Wednesday that football head coach P.J. Fleck is expected to stay until 2029. P.J. Fleck signed a seven-year, $42 million deal, which is an increase of one million per year over his previous deal, according to sports writer Matt Fortuna.
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Erick All transfer: 1 B1G coach retweets transfer announcement of Michigan TE
Erick All is officially in the transfer portal as of Monday. The news came as a shock to Michigan fans. Something else happened shortly after that was even more interesting. Illinois HC Bret Bielema retweeted All’s tweet about the decision to transfer. Could Bielema be making a play for All to come to Champaign?
John Beilein, former Michigan hoops coach, explains what makes this year's football team special
John Beilein went on social media Tuesday to give his best regards to the Michigan football team as they prepare for the College Football Playoff. Beilein coached Michigan basketball from 2007-2019. Michigan made it into the Playoff after beating Purdue in the B1G Championship. The Wolverines will be facing TCU...
Michigan assistant Mike Hart lands head coaching interview
According to a report from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, following the Big Ten Championship Game, Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coach opening at Western Michigan University. Paul noted that it appears as if Hart will remain with the Wolverines. In addition, WMU tried to get Wolverines offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to interview, but he declined.
Michigan football's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor in exchange for dismissal of felony weapons charge
University of Michigan football player and co-captain Mazi Smith entered a plea deal in a Washtenaw County court on Thursday, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor while his felony weapons charge was dropped.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
