nwahomepage.com
Three Hogs named to All-SEC Freshman Team
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul, cornerback Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein have been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Paul is a redshirt freshman while McAdoo and Stein are true freshmen. Paul becomes the first Arkansas linebacker named to this team since De’Jon Harris in 2016. Paul finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 31 solo, eight for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one.
Stromberg voted best blocker in SEC
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas senior center Ricky Stromberg has earned this year's Southeastern Conference Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the league's most outstanding blocker as determined by the conference’s head coaches. Stromberg is the fourth Razorback to win the award and the first since Sebastian...
nwahomepage.com
Keuan Parker leaving Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker has entered the transfer portal. Parker played in five games this season and had one tackle. The former Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington defensive back redshirted last season. Parker was someone who drew praise for his practice habits at times from Sam...
Kait 8
Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week
Saylor Poffenbarger has been tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week, as announced by the league Tuesday. Four weeks into the season, Poffenbarger is just one of two players in the league who have won the league’s freshman of the week award this season.
hogville.net
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
nwahomepage.com
Kaylon Morris talks commitment to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Fayetteville Class of 2023 wide receiver Kaylon Morris has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks. Morris, 6-1, 185, visited Arkansas on Saturday and committed on Monday. Morris talked about his decision to choose Arkansas. “It means a lot actually,” Morris said. “Going into my senior...
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
nwahomepage.com
Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
bestofarkansassports.com
Hogs Rising, Grudging Support for Nate Oats & Other SEC Basketball Insights
Unlike most sane sports fans this time of year, I spent Saturday watching SEC basketball teams play in non-conference games. Being high on those Hogs will make you do the strangest things, I suppose. I mainlined the Arkansas basketball blowout win against San Jose State right into the veins. When your team plays a magnificent game, you just want to keep chasing the dragon.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Muss and players recap win over UNCG
FAYETTEVILLE – Nick Smith Jr., scored 22 points, including 16 in the second half, while Makhi Mitchell and Davonte Davis each produced a double-double to lead #9/8 Arkansas (8-1) to a 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro (4-6) Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas overcame a tough shooting night...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about 10-0 start and previews game with Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 21 ranked Arkansas women’s basketball team is currently 10-0 and are off to their best start since 2013. The Razorbacks get ready for their next contest coming up on Thursday against Lamar at Bud Walton Arena. Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors...
5newsonline.com
Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
nwahomepage.com
Good Day NWA Shoutouts: Students of the month
We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards. Creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. These are today’s good day shoutouts. Our first shoutout is going to a few local students who...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
5newsonline.com
Three years since Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was killed
Today marks three years since the killing of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. He was shot in his police cruiser on Dec. 7, 2019.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
