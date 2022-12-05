Expensive Antiseizure Medications Cause for Concern for Patients with Epilepsy: Deepti Zutshi, MD, FAAN

In a recent time-to-event analysis based on two clinical trials of patients with Dravet syndrome results demonstrated an overall reduction in seizure burden with fenfluramine. News from a recent post-hoc pooled analysis of two clinical trials (NCT02682927, NCT02826863) showed an increase in seizure-free days and increased duration of seizure free intervals with antiseizure medication, fenfluramine (Fintepla, UCB Pharma), in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS).1 These findings suggest that there might be a dose-response to to the treatment and that the quality of life for both caregivers and patients may improve.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO