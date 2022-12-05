Expensive Antiseizure Medications Cause for Concern for Patients with Epilepsy: Deepti Zutshi, MD, FAAN

Read full article on original website
neurologylive.com
Need for Increased Multidisciplinary Study of Newborn and Infant Sleep in Epilepsy: Renee Shellhaas, MD, MS, FAES
The professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis spoke about the field of newborn sleep and epilepsy based on a special lecture from the 2022 AES annual meeting. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “Newborn and infant sleep is really a field that's...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
Three respiratory illnesses continue to infect hundreds of thousands of Americans daily – which can make it hard to tell what's wrong when you feel a cough kicking in.
Pharmacies warn of local shortages of 4 antibiotic treatments as Strep A cases soar
PHARMACIES are facing shortages of several antibiotics used to treat killer Strep A in kids. It comes as the Health Secretary warns there are no long-term supply problems, though he admitted some pharmacists may experience shortages while stock is moved around. Steve Barclay told Sky News: "As of last night...
COVID hospitalizations skyrocket
Average new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. jumped up by more than 20% during the seven-day period ending Monday to nearly 5,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
physiciansweekly.com
Severe Cancer Pain Treatment Using Intravenous Oxycodone Rapid Titration
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of titrating the dosage of oxycodone intravenously in treating severe cancer pain. The second goal was the oral route’s conversion ratio, which was set as the second target. Patients with cancer who were hospitalized due to significant pain were prospectively...
ScienceBlog.com
Oral med helps fight osteoporosis
Parathyroid hormone can stimulate bone formation, and analogs of the hormone are often prescribed to patients with osteoporosis; however, these medications are only effective when administered by daily injection. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently identified a promising compound that influences components of the parathyroid...
neurologylive.com
Seizure-Free Days and Duration Intervals Increased with Fenfluramine in Dravet Syndrome
In a recent time-to-event analysis based on two clinical trials of patients with Dravet syndrome results demonstrated an overall reduction in seizure burden with fenfluramine. News from a recent post-hoc pooled analysis of two clinical trials (NCT02682927, NCT02826863) showed an increase in seizure-free days and increased duration of seizure free intervals with antiseizure medication, fenfluramine (Fintepla, UCB Pharma), in patients with Dravet syndrome (DS).1 These findings suggest that there might be a dose-response to to the treatment and that the quality of life for both caregivers and patients may improve.
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
hippocraticpost.com
ASD medication trial targeting gut bacteria
A new trial will test whether a medication that targets gut bacteria can also improve irritability in teenagers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Tapestry study, a collaboration between the Murdoch Children’s, Queensland Children’s Hospital, University of Sydney, Southern Adelaide Local Health Network and Flinders University is recruiting adolescents, aged 13-17, in Melbourne, with moderate to severe autism who experience irritability such as aggression, self-harm and severe tantrums.
neurologylive.com
Reimaging the Approach to Treating Alzheimer Agitation: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the way to attack Alzheimer agitation and why drug solutions often fall short. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "If you think about the things that cause agitation,...
"Tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 strains hospitals, worries doctors as cases spike
At Mass General Hospital for Children, the pediatric ICU is at full capacity. Most patients there are on oxygen or ventilators. "This past year has been unlike any other years in the past, with RSV season starting way, much earlier," said Dr. Laura Pugsley, nursing director of inpatient pediatrics at the hospital in Boston.
