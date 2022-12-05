ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District crews to conduct pile burning beside Highway 97 near Lava Butte

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6y8N_0jYCvuuN00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Deschutes National Forest's Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to conduct pile-burning operations this week adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station.

Ignitions are slated for Tuesday, but could occur later in the week, based on conditions. Smoke and flames will be visible from the Highway 97 corridor. Signage will be in place to alert drivers of pile burning operations, officials said.

Piles may smolder, burn and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Once ignited, firefighters monitor piles until they are declared out. The Forest Service asks that you please not report ignitions.

While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger. The piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health, while reducing hazardous fuels loading.

What does this mean for you?

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas, due to cool night-time temperatures.

  • When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights
  • If you have heart or lung disease, asthma or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke
  • Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and pile-burning in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ or fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.

The post Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District crews to conduct pile burning beside Highway 97 near Lava Butte appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbnd.com

Local Snowpack Off To Strong Start

BEND, OR -- Central Oregon’s snowpack is off to a strong start, thanks to early season snowstorms. Snowpack in the Upper Deschutes and Crooked River basin are 144% of normal for this time of year, as of Thursday. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says an early November storm was followed...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district

Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

LOOKING BACK: Photos show the passage of time for Madras

In 1972, Culver residents discuss installing an new sewer system at a cost of $300,000100 YEARS AGO December 7, 1922 Who says there is nothing to 13. Thirteen years ago, Martin Peterson erected a large building near what was going to be the Oregon Trunk Depot. He was probably about thirteen weeks in constructing the building. He occupied it about thirteen months, perhaps a little more. He undoubtedly moved out of this building on the thirteenth day of the thirteenth month. Some thirteen weeks ago N.O. Hobson purchased the old building, which by the way, has thirteen windows, or rather,...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Bend Costco a step closer to approval after parking space concerns

The Bend City Council has given preliminary approval to the Gateway North development that will include a new Costco with a gas station. The approval comes after some contention last month over a key sticking point — parking spaces. The Gateway North development would be located between Robal Lane...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: The disappearance of Shorty Davis

After he disappeared in the summer of 1900, rumors of his murder emerged but no evidence was found One of the longest unsolved mysteries of Central Oregon occurred in the summer of 1900, when local sheepman, Shorty Davis, disappeared from his ranch on Upper Crooked River. Mr. Davis had arrived in Central Oregon in 1881 and worked as a sheep herder for local ranchers. Through hard work and thriftiness, he was able to purchase property southeast of Prineville, near the mouth of Eagle Creek. He developed a prosperous sheep ranch and summer-grazed his sheep on the lush timberlands of the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city councilors OK mandatory Home Energy Score for home sellers; revised new Costco site plan gets nod

After hearing some criticism from the Central Oregon Association of Realtors and a mix of views during a public hearing, Bend city councilors moved ahead Wednesday night with plans to enact a required Home Energy Score preparation when homes are sold, starting next July 1. The post Bend city councilors OK mandatory Home Energy Score for home sellers; revised new Costco site plan gets nod appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000

Central Oregon’s real estate market has been on a bit of a roller-coaster this year, and the November figures out Thursday from Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group shows the impacts of inflation, recession fears, up-and-down mortgage interest rates and other national and local factors. The post Bend median home sales price continues to zig-zag, rises to $696,000; Redmond’s price falls to $453,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Whiplash Measure 114 rulings

Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. It started Tuesday morning when a federal judge in Portland said that Measure 114 could go into effect Thursday, including the ban on high-capacity magazines. But she said a Permit-to-Purchase would be put on hold for 30 days.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Growing Bend Police drone fleet offers situational awareness — an extra set of eyes in the sky

The Bend Police Department now has over a dozen sets of "eyes in the skies" available for investigations and tracking down criminals or missing people. More than a dozen drones are their latest crime-fighting tools, a far more nimble (and less costly) option for aerial views than a plane or helicopter. The post Growing Bend Police drone fleet offers situational awareness — an extra set of eyes in the sky appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
getnews.info

Utopia Property Management Announces Hiring Of A New Branch Manager To Expand Its Presence in Redmond/Bend Oregon Area

Utopia Property Management has announced the hiring of Kimberly Leatherman as its new branch manager. Utopia Property Management, the leadingproperty management company on the west coast, is introducing a new branch manager, Kimberly Leatherman, to their local office in Redmond Oregon. Utopia management is a three-generation family business founded in 1994, has been devoted to delivering exceptional rental property managementservices and is expanding its operations to accommodateclients in the Redmond/Bend, Oregon area.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drones offer Bend Police situational awareness and intelligence, an extra set of eyes in the sky

The Bend Police Department has joined a growing movement among law enforcement to make wide-ranging use of a set of "eyes in the sky" far more nimble (and less costly) than a plane or helicopter: drones, of which it now has a fleet of 15. The post Drones offer Bend Police situational awareness and intelligence, an extra set of eyes in the sky appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Vincent De Paul of Bend looks to community for help to keep growing number of clients warm with propane

St. Vincent De Paul of Bend is trying its best to keep its clients warm by issuing propane vouchers, but rising costs due to growing need are putting a strain on the program that could limit its ability to help those in need. The post St. Vincent De Paul of Bend looks to community for help to keep growing number of clients warm with propane appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

Prineville pastor's specially made guitar stolen

Ron Hemphill was shocked when his new double-neck guitar was stolen from his church sanctuary after the local Christmas paradeRon Hemphill has a tendency, as a musician, to walk past his gear and just glance at it. On a recent Saturday evening, not long after a local Christmas parade, he didn't expect his habit to reveal anything out of the ordinary. But it was gone! "I looked up and said, 'Where's my guitar?'" he recalled. Shock overtook his senses. "I actually didn't know what to think. I was just totally overwhelmed with it, because it was just right there."...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County receives $80,000 grant to fund a mobile outreach van, taking medical care on the road

Deschutes County commissioners gave the green light Wednesday to accept grant money from Central Oregon Health Council. Commissioners accepted an $80,000 grant to fund purchase and retrofit of a mobile outreach van that will bring a variety of public health programs to outlying areas The post Deschutes County receives $80,000 grant to fund a mobile outreach van, taking medical care on the road appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy