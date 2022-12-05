Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
Dear Sonoma County: 2022 deserves big holiday energy
Dear Readers: Now hear me out: I didn’t plan to vomit holiday cheer all over the December edition of this year’s Gazette. It -- as vomit does -- it just, sort of happened all of a sudden and entirely out of nowhere. Seriously. It’s like; there was Thanksgiving and then, BAM, there came Christmas and the rest of the holiday season.
sonomamag.com
2 New Restaurants and a Food Truck Pop-Up Coming to Sonoma This Month
Luma Bar & Eatery, a new restaurant in Petaluma from the owners of The Shuckery, is hoping to open this month in the former Dempsey’s brewpub on the Petaluma River. The plant-forward opening menu will feature Sonoma County produce in dishes such as mushroom escabeche, crudite with seaweed hummus, gnocchi with sunchokes and chanterelles, pasta with fennel and carrot ragout and protein side dishes: 4-ounce skewers of pork shank, duck confit or brisket. The restaurant will have a full bar.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deep freeze kills Solano County olive harvest, but Napa–Sonoma fares much better
For some North Bay olive farmers, the weather brings a bitter taste and declines in yields for this year’s harvest. But from the Central Valley over to Napa and into Sonoma and Marin counties, those yields vary, improving the closer to the coast the groves are. Official value and yields will be determined when county agriculture departments come out with their official crop reports in late spring.
northbaybiz.com
American Canyon and the Promise of Watson Ranch
Longtime residents, city officials pin hopes that ambitious 309-acre ‘town center’ development will finally put long-ago quarry town on the map. If you don’t live there, you may think of American Canyon as somewhere you go through to get somewhere else—a thoroughfare, a stretch of congestion as you speed north or south on Highway 29. But the City of American Canyon cannot be seen from the road. American Canyon is, and has been since it was incorporated in 1992, home to a vibrant, engaged, diverse people who share a sense of place and community and a dream of greater community that is right now on the verge of coming true. But before we get to that, we need to find the City of American Canyon in a way that you can’t find on a map.
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections
CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
sonomasun.com
Sonoma Plaza has a parking problem
By Larry Barnett — The City of Sonoma is reviewing the most recent in a series of Plaza parking studies conducted over the past three decades. Like all past studies, this one notes that Plaza parking spaces are limited in number, and that employees of businesses around the Plaza account for roughly 50% of the parked cars.
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
Abandoned pets found in Bay Area parks as in-person work resumes
Abandoned pets are being found in the Bay Area as more people return to the office, putting a strain on animal shelters. It’s not just dogs and cats — guinea pigs and other small pets are being found in parks.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sebastopol’s Main Stage West ends an exceptional year with “Ham for the Holidays”
When it comes to top quality theater, Main Stage West in Sebastopol has been knocking it out of the park in 2022, including an outstanding production of “The Glass Menagerie” at the start of the year. Its current offering, “Ham for the Holidays,” does not live up to that high bar, but for audiences seeking some undemanding entertainment, it raises chuckles enough to help get into the holiday spirit.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
NBC Bay Area
Coyote Warnings Issued in Redwood City Neighborhood
Young coyotes are on the move as experts say it’s dispersal season. The situation is prompting the Redwood City community to take extra precautions. City officials have posted warning signs along the Bay Trail due to an increase in coyote sightings. Every person NBC Bay Area spoke with Wednesday...
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Hoffmeister Selected as Concord’s New Mayor, Birsan Named Vice Mayor
Concord, Calif. (Dec. 7, 2022) – At the Dec. 6 Concord City Council meeting, outgoing Mayor Dominic Aliano turned over the gavel to Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister after she was selected by fellow councilmembers as the City’s mayor for 2023. Councilmember Edi Birsan was selected to serve as...
oaklandside.org
Basque bakery and cafe shutters after 7 years
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
North Bay water officials lower Russian River dam ahead of heavy rainfall
Sonoma County water officials have started to lower the rubber dam on the Russian River to prevent flooding ahead of the upcoming storms. They're hoping for a downpour to raise the water level amid the continuing drought.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
