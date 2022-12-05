ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Photos From the Kennedy Center Honors 2022

By Jessica Sager
 3 days ago
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates some of the greatest artists and creators globally for their impact not just on entertainment, but also the greater good.

The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors honorees included George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and Amy Grant—and the stars came out to celebrate. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Amal Clooney and Katie Couric (and Big Bird!) were among the boldfaced names on hand to honor their peers. See the best photos from the event.

See the best photos from the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors.

The Edge, Bono and George Clooney

SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Danny Moder, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Katie Couric

SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

George Clooney and Bono

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Gladys Knight and George Clooney

Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Image
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and singer Yvonne Lewis

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Next: See Julia Roberts' Amazing George Clooney-Themed Dress from the Kennedy Center Honors.

