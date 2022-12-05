The Best Photos From the Kennedy Center Honors 2022
The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates some of the greatest artists and creators globally for their impact not just on entertainment, but also the greater good.
The 2022 Kennedy Center Honors honorees included George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight, composer Tania León and Amy Grant—and the stars came out to celebrate. Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Amal Clooney and Katie Couric (and Big Bird!) were among the boldfaced names on hand to honor their peers. See the best photos from the event.
The Edge, Bono and George Clooney
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff
Danny Moder, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Katie Couric
George Clooney and Bono
Gladys Knight and George Clooney
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and singer Yvonne Lewis
