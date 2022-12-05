ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gvocc_0jYCvgnR00

UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon.

Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha counties responded to the scene, for a total of 10 departments battling the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

According to crews on scene, flames were visible from the home and the roof collapsed. Crews say the home burned down and a detached garage and woodshop received some damage.

Emergency crews say it is too soon to determine the cause of the fire.

EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Jackson County, West Virginia.

According to Jackson County dispatchers, a call came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, regarding a structure fire on Random Road in Evans, WV.

Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia

Jackson County dispatchers say all fire departments in Jackson County are responding to the scene along with some departments from surrounding counties. According to dispatch, a total of nine fire departments are currently on scene.

Dispatchers say the home is occupied, but they have not had any injuries reported as of this time. Jackson County dispatchers say the fire has spread to a second structure and a brush fire has started from the blaze.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

