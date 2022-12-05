Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcboston.com
Quincy Driver Accused in Racist Attack Released Under House Arrest
A man from Quincy, Massachusetts, accused of hitting another man twice with his car, and yelling at him to "go back to China," was released to home confinement after a dangerousness hearing Thursday. John Sullivan, 77, is facing several charges in the racist attack, including a civil rights violation, two...
nbcboston.com
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boston Police
A judge Wednesday denied a motion filed by two Boston police officers seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that they failed to provide medical care to a prisoner in their custody who died of a drug overdose in June of 2019. The family of Shayne Stilphen filed a...
nbcboston.com
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
nbcboston.com
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
nbcboston.com
68-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted Outside Faneuil Hall Bar
A 68-year-old man was brutally assaulted outside a Faneuil Hall bar early Sunday morning, suffering serious injuries, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say the man was with relatives for a family celebration at J.J. Donovan's Tavern in Boston when he was attacked outside the establishment and thrown to the ground. Family members and Faneuil Hall security officers told responding police officers the man fled in the direction of Congress Street, accompanied by a second man.
nbcboston.com
Amazon Driver Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Manchester Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in New Hampshire & Mass.
A Manchester man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, 48, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged in AMBER Alert Incident Now Accused of Dragging Officer With ATV
The Fall River, Massachusetts man who was charged last week following an AMBER Alert is now facing new charges for a November incident that left an officer seriously hurt, according to the city's police force. On Nov. 4, an officer was dragged several hundred feet by an ATV that was...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting in Worcester
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Worcester early Wednesday morning. Authorities say they came across a shooting victim in the area of Honey Farms at 101 Highland Street. The victim, who was identified as a 31-year-old man, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 28-year-old Samuel...
nbcboston.com
So-Called ‘Cocaine Cowboys' of Lowell Target of Multi-Agency Investigation
Local, state and federal agencies worked together to crack down on a large drug operation in Lowell, Massachusetts referred to as the "Cocaine Cowboys," resulting in the arrests of 21 people, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation began as a collaboration...
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
nbcboston.com
Stabbing Inside Somerville Laundromat Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Arrested
A 33-year-old Weymouth, Massachusetts man died Monday night after being stabbed inside a laundromat in Somerville, according to prosecutors in Middlesex County. Darien Burns, 53, of Somerville, was identified by the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office as the suspect, and has been arrested. Burns is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
nbcboston.com
Man Shoots Fiancée's Parents and Sister, Before Shooting Himself in Fall River, DA Says
Two people are dead and another two are wounded after a man in Fall River, Massachusetts, shot three members of his fiancée's family before shooting himself, prosecutors in Bristol County announced Wednesday. Christopher Jean Baptiste, 25, fatally shot his fiancée's father, and wounded her mother and sister, according to...
nbcboston.com
Unhoused Person Found Sleeping in Boston Classroom, Leaving Parents Outraged
Parents are demanding answers after a person was found sleeping in a Boston Public Schools classroom before the start of school on Tuesday. The person, who school officials said was experiencing homelessness, was found by a staff member at The Richard J. Murphy K-8 school in Dorchester, according to a letter sent to the school community by Principal Courtney Sheppeck.
nbcboston.com
Bereaved Family IDs Man Found Dead in Lowell Basement Freezer
The family of the man who was killed and put in a freezer in Lowell, Massachusetts, has identified him as John Wayne Potter. Authorities haven't publicly identified the man whose body was found in a chest freezer in the basement of a home on Coburn Street this weekend, but Potter's family — which has dealt with deep tragedy before, when Potter's sister was killed as a girl — said they had reported the 37-year-old missing.
nbcboston.com
2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Route 20 in Charlton, Police Say
Two drivers died in a wrong-way crash on Massachusetts Route 20 Wednesday in Charlton, police said. The crash involved three vehicles, one of which was towing a boat trailer, and temporarily closed the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Transportation. The driver who survived wasn't injured.
nbcboston.com
Man Killed, 4 Others Seriously Hurt in Raynham Crash on Route 44
A man was killed and four other people were seriously hurt after a pick up truck crashed into a traffic light pole early Wednesday morning in Raynham, Massachusetts, according to local emergency officials. Raynham police and fire responded just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 44 and...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Dead in Head-on Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A wrong-way driver died after crashing with another vehicle on Massachusetts Route 3 in Duxbury Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman who died was identified by the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office as Plymouth resident Janelle Sampey, 49. The other driver was taken to South Shore Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
nbcboston.com
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
nbcboston.com
Bertucci's Files for Bankruptcy Once Again
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local chain of Italian restaurants that declared bankruptcy a few years back has done so again. According to an article from the Restaurant Business website, Bertucci's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, citing both the pandemic and inflation as reasons for the filing. With the 2018 bankruptcy came a change in ownership along with the closing of some of its locations, but it is not known whether there will be another ownership change this time around, nor is it known if any outlets will be shuttering due to the filing (locations in Brockton, Canton, and Marlborough have been removed from their website though it isn't known if these closed before the bankruptcy filing).
