Detroit, MI

FanSided

Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
FanSided

Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets poach Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to add to stockpile of stars

The New York Mets continue their strong offseason, reportedly signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. The New York Mets have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They managed to retain stars like closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo on multi-year contracts. However, they did lose ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on a monstrous five-year contract. The Mets made multiple additions to their rotation upon deGrom’s exit, such as 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana.. Now, they have brought in one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors

Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Former Blue Jays, Guardians pitcher comes out in emotional social media announcement

Former Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians pitcher T.J. House announced his engagement to his boyfriend on social media. This past Thursday, United States Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires all states to recognize same sex marriages. After passing through the Senate and House of Representatives, the bill now goes to the White House, where President Joe Biden will sign it into law.
CLEVELAND, MN
FanSided

Why Caleb Williams topped my Heisman Trophy ballot

What went into this long-time voter’s decision-making in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. A new era has given the Heisman Trophy a new kind of winner. Caleb Williams — who a season ago was at Oklahoma — made the move to Los Angeles, and in his first year delivered USC double-digit wins and a season now caste in bronze. The sophomore quarterback won by 611 points over TCU’s Max Duggan with Saturday’s announcement of the 88th Heisman, making Williams the first Heisman winner to come out of the transfer portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Xander Zayas dominates with UD victory at MSG

Xander Zayas scored a unanimous decision victory over Alexis Salazar at the Madison Square Garden. 20-year-old junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas (15-0) put on a dominant performance in front of a large crowd mostly filled with his supporters at the Madison Square Garden in NYC. Although there were no knockdowns, Zayas dominated, and the judges saw the same as the scorecards read 80-72, 79-73 & 79-73, all for the young Puerto Rican star over Alexis Salazar (25-5).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
FanSided

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby feels fans’ pains for team’s collapses

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says that he feels for the fans after the team’s latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ start to the Josh McDaniels era could not have gone worse. They fell to a 2-7 record after suffering some brutal losses. From their blown lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 to losing to a Jeff Saturday-coached Indianapolis Colts team the following week. But, the team seemingly turned things around, as they went on a three-game losing streak.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
FanSided

The Match 2022: Format, TV info and live scoring updates for Tiger, Rory vs Spieth, JT

The Match on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 will pit the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club. This might be the biggest edition of Capital One’s The Match yet. While several of the players involved have been associated in previous iterations, we now get to see four of golf’s greats pitted against one another in team match play as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team up to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
FanSided

FanSided

