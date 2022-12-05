Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Related
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy in runaway: CFB media reacts
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the runaway winner of the 2022 Heisman Trophy as the most outstanding player in college football. Caleb Williams was the Heisman Trophy favorite going into Saturday’s ceremony. He came away the Heisman Trophy winner. Williams received 544 first-place votes over 188 for TCU’s Max...
Mets poach Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to add to stockpile of stars
The New York Mets continue their strong offseason, reportedly signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga. The New York Mets have been one of the most active teams this offseason. They managed to retain stars like closer Edwin Diaz and outfielder Brandon Nimmo on multi-year contracts. However, they did lose ace Jacob deGrom to the Texas Rangers on a monstrous five-year contract. The Mets made multiple additions to their rotation upon deGrom’s exit, such as 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana.. Now, they have brought in one of the top starting pitchers available in free agency.
Chiefs failed trade for WR should have them thinking about OBJ’s availability
The Kadarius Toney trade isn’t paying off with the WR out again this week, the Chiefs should get in on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. A few weeks ago, the Chiefs made a move to acquire Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney in hopes of adding another playmaker to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps.
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
Latest details make Padres Aaron Judge contract offer even more insane
The Padres were reportedly cooking up an absolutely insane contract offer for Aaron Judge that MLB would never have allowed to go through. You’ve got to hand it to the San Diego Padres, they’re are willing to swing for the fences when it comes to contract offers. They...
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors
Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
Former Blue Jays, Guardians pitcher comes out in emotional social media announcement
Former Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians pitcher T.J. House announced his engagement to his boyfriend on social media. This past Thursday, United States Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which requires all states to recognize same sex marriages. After passing through the Senate and House of Representatives, the bill now goes to the White House, where President Joe Biden will sign it into law.
Why Caleb Williams topped my Heisman Trophy ballot
What went into this long-time voter’s decision-making in voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. A new era has given the Heisman Trophy a new kind of winner. Caleb Williams — who a season ago was at Oklahoma — made the move to Los Angeles, and in his first year delivered USC double-digit wins and a season now caste in bronze. The sophomore quarterback won by 611 points over TCU’s Max Duggan with Saturday’s announcement of the 88th Heisman, making Williams the first Heisman winner to come out of the transfer portal.
Boston Red Sox prospects: 2022 Rule 5 additions and subtractions
Additions and subtractions for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 Rule 5 draft. The Rule 5 Draft did not get nearly the attention you would expect, although there was a good reason for that. When the Rule 5 took place this week during Winter Meetings, it just so happened...
Xander Zayas dominates with UD victory at MSG
Xander Zayas scored a unanimous decision victory over Alexis Salazar at the Madison Square Garden. 20-year-old junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas (15-0) put on a dominant performance in front of a large crowd mostly filled with his supporters at the Madison Square Garden in NYC. Although there were no knockdowns, Zayas dominated, and the judges saw the same as the scorecards read 80-72, 79-73 & 79-73, all for the young Puerto Rican star over Alexis Salazar (25-5).
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14
The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
Vikings WR gives Lions bulletin board material guaranteeing win
Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor gave the Lions bulletin board material as Minnesota looks to clinch the division on Sunday. The Vikings are heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Lions with a chance to clinch the NFC North. First, they have to beat Detroit. Wide receiver Jalen Reagor is...
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Raiders’ Maxx Crosby feels fans’ pains for team’s collapses
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says that he feels for the fans after the team’s latest collapse against the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders‘ start to the Josh McDaniels era could not have gone worse. They fell to a 2-7 record after suffering some brutal losses. From their blown lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 to losing to a Jeff Saturday-coached Indianapolis Colts team the following week. But, the team seemingly turned things around, as they went on a three-game losing streak.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
The Match 2022: Format, TV info and live scoring updates for Tiger, Rory vs Spieth, JT
The Match on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 will pit the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas at Pelican Golf Club. This might be the biggest edition of Capital One’s The Match yet. While several of the players involved have been associated in previous iterations, we now get to see four of golf’s greats pitted against one another in team match play as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy team up to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0