popville.com
Oh Hello There BANH XEO
Thanks to the now open Little Vietnam for sharing with us:. Turmeric rice crepe filled with mung beans, shrimp, bean sprouts, and pork. What a way to “wrap” up your day.”. 828 Upshur Street, NW. “Petite Vietnamese Eatery in Petworth. 828 Upshur St NW. Tues-Sat 4 PM –...
popville.com
“Anyone know what it is?”
Thanks to Kathryn for sending: “Looks like something new coming to 17th between Q and Corcoran–seems like a cafe in the former dry cleaners on the bottom level, which has been under construction for a bit. Exciting! Anyone know what it is?”. Adams Morgan, Events. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book...
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to David for sending this sweet old Citroen from Shaw. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. America’s Best Wings and Liquor Store coming to former Iacovelli Cafe & Liquor space on Georgia. Prince Of Petworth Today at 8:35am.
Voices of Wards 7 & 8, Holiday Giving: ‘You Just Want To Take Care Of Your People In The Best Way That You Can’
The holiday season is upon us and amidst all the cheer, we’re also wrapped up in finding the perfect gift for the ones we love and care about. But gifts aren’t always a given. They can be a luxury that is out of reach for some families, especially with skyrocketing rents in D.C., as well as inflation. So community organizers in Wards 7 and 8 are trying to fill that need by providing gifts, school supplies, and support for families across D.C.
popville.com
Random Reader Rant and/or Revel
You can talk about whatever is on your mind – quality of life issues, a beautiful tree you spotted, scuttlebutt, or any random questions/thoughts you may have. But please no personal attacks and no need to correct people’s grammar. This is a place to vent and/or celebrate things about daily life in D.C.
popville.com
Celebrity Sightings in This Town
Thanks to Matt Urquijo for sharing: “LIZ TRUSS SIGHTING IN DC. Citizen M on Capitol Hill. I wonder why she’s here?”. “Bmore/DC Bushwick Book Club – Tea Dragon Society – December 9th”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. “Dear PoPville, The Bushwick Book Club (and it’s...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s on the top floor and the vase, obviously
This rental is located at 1230 13th St NW. The Craigslist ad says:. Sutton Plaza: Newly Renovated TOP FLOOR 1BR In Logan Circle with Washer/Dryer!. Located at 1230 13th St NW right in the heart of Northwest Washington’s Logan Circle. Renovated TOP FLOOR 1BR apartment, all utilities included. Renovated...
fox5dc.com
Kids can read books to dogs in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Kids can learn to read in Montgomery County by reading stories to dogs. READ to the Dogs at South Regional Library in The Woodlands encourages children to practice their reading skills by reading to specially trained therapy dogs. Children who read 5 books...
WUSA
DC student artists design special Lidl shopping bags
WASHINGTON — Four young artists from D.C.'s Project Create have teamed up with charities and Lidl to create special-edition tote bags meant to help the community. The bags are available to purchase exclusively at Lidl's Skyland D.C. store for $3.99 each. Proceeds from the sale of the bags will benefit the Joyful Food Markets, a joint program supported by Martha's Table, Capital Area Food Bank and DC Health. Joyful Food Markets are no-cost pop-up monthly grocery markets that operate to increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for residents in Wards 7 and 8.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the backyard and deer, obviously
FULL HOUSE (4 bedrooms 3 baths ) Rare opportunity: 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath detached house PLUS full lower level 1-BA, 1-BR apartment, perfect for in-laws, an au pair or a recreational room. In the heart of Northwest, DC with Beautiful/ QUIET park setting. Tired of narrow, row-house stairs and cramped apartments? Looking...
popville.com
“Something must have spilled in Rock Creek”
Something must have spilled in Rock Creek…took a lunchtime walk and saw this…NPS had been alerted and will investigate. Saw it across from the police station and it goes down quiet a ways…Sad…”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the location, floors and lobby, obviously
This rental is located at 829 Quincy Street, NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,965 / 1br – 756ft2 – Gorgeous 1 bed / 1 bath! 756 Sq Ft! Must see! (Washington – Seconds to Petworth Metro) Paramount. Located at: 829 Quincy Street, NW Washington,...
alxnow.com
Vienna-based chocolate and coffee shop coming to Old Town
(Updated 1:40 p.m.) A coffee shop founded by Iraqi immigrants has filed a permit to open in Old Town. Lily’s Chocolate and Coffee is coming to 631 King Street at the intersection with S. Washington Street. The site was previously Francesca’s until it closed in 2020. The shop...
popville.com
“L’Avant-Garde, the highly anticipated contemporary brasserie, officially opened in Georgetown”
2915 M Street, NW previously home to Maxime and long time home to The Guards. “L’Avant-Garde, the highly anticipated contemporary brasserie, officially opened its doors, Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 in Georgetown. photos courtesy L’Avant-Garde. L’Avant-Garde Dinner Menu (PDF) The French restaurant comes from Fady Saba, known for...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at The Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of The Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest liveaboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at The Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
popville.com
Shooting in LeDroit Park Wed. Night
“Alert: Shooting investigation in the 1800 block of 3rd Street NW No Lookout.”. Updates if/when more info is released.
popville.com
Holiday Season Means Decking the Halls — with Volanni Flower Designs
Volanni brings sophisticated floral designs to homes and offices; order soon for the holidays!. It’s the time of year when we decorate the house with decorative holiday cheer, including wreaths, bunting, lights, and ornaments — and beautifully designed flower arrangements, which add an air of sophistication to the season’s festivities.
bethesdamagazine.com
Marriott agrees to partially reopen Woodmont parking garage
Marriott has agreed to partially reopen part of a public parking garage on Woodmont Avenue, after it had paid the county for months as the hotel’s international headquarters were being constructed and employees began to work there. County officials recently announced that “under a pilot project, the public again...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
