Dayton, OH

Man sentenced for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced for killing a man on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

According to prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr., 27-year-old D’Maughn Moore was convicted of two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

According to court documents, Moore drove by a Kenwood Avenue home on Thanksgiving Day, 2019 and fired several shots at the group of people outside, which included 30-year-old David Blane, his infant child and another man.

Both men were hit, and the other shooting victim, who carried a CCW permit, returned fire but did not hit Moore. Blane was killed in the shooting.

After an investigation, police identified Moore as the shooter and he was indicted on December 23, 2019. He was found guilty on all charges on November 18, 2022.

Moore has now been sentenced to spend between 42 and 46 years to life in prison.

