2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes
Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
The Oakland Press
$243.5k grant to boost Michigan food pantries
A $243,500 grant is helping 110 food pantries across Michigan, including 10 in Oakland County. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan and United Dairy Industry of Michigan announced the grant program Wednesday, as a way of improving access to nutrient-rich foods such as dairy, fruit and vegetables.
The Oakland Press
North Oakland VFW donates food to Older Persons’ Commission Meals on Wheels
North Oakland VFW Post 334 and Auxiliary delivered 27 bags of groceries in November to the Older Persons’ Commission Meals on Wheels program in Oxford to help seniors who are unable to shop and/or prepare meals for themselves. The bags contained various food items, enough for five meals including:...
The Oakland Press
Holiday toy drives and charitable organizations seeking donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to brighten a child’s day, or donate to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of toy drives and charitable organizations:. • Birmingham Fire Department in support of Toys for Tots, is hosting a toy drive through Dec. 19. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages can be dropped off at both fire stations. Station 1 is located at 572 South Adams Road (between Hazel Street and Bowers Street) and Station 2 is located at 1600 West Maple Road (between Fairfax Street and Chesterfield Street), www.facebook.com/BhamGov.
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in Michigan
A popular discount grocery store chain just hosted the grand opening of its newest Michigan supermarket location. Read on to learn more about the event, including raffles, giveaways, and other incentives for shoppers.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
The Oakland Press
Vibe’s holiday campaign will turn every $20 red kettle donation Saturday into $100
The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit and Vibe Credit Union have created a magical challenge for the holidays. On Dec. 10 every $20 donation will become a $100 donation. The matching donations up to $10,000 for the day can be made online or at a red kettle throughout the Detroit area.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
The Oakland Press
Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm
A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
The Oakland Press
Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?
Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
Michigan man uses $10 in lottery winnings to buy $500,000 ticket
A Michigan man used his $10 winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy another ticket in the same game and won a $500,000 jackpot.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
The Oakland Press
Photos: Santa visits students during Lakeland High’s ‘Holiday Hope for Kids’
Lakeland High School held its Holiday Hope for Kids (HH4K) event in White Lake Thursday, Dec. 8. Santa Claus visited special needs students from across the county, which included lunch and presents. (Photos by Chris Wall / for MediaNews Group)
The Oakland Press
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams back at Royal Oak Beaumont
Lights were shining again along 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak Friday. After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returned to Beaumont Hospital Friday night. It will be held at 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 24. At a Pediatric Family Advisory Council meeting...
'I was in shock!': Kent County man wins $97,885 monthly jackpot prize
A Kent County man plans to purchase a new car after winning a $97,885 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize.
