Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Bank of America awards $3.6M to metro Detroit nonprofits in 2022; Focus: HOPE seeks volunteers to deliver holiday food boxes

Bank of America recently celebrated its annual “Day of Giving,” and announced it has awarded more than $3.6 million in community giving grants in 2022, to 64 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. Overall this year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.6 million in Michigan through grants, investments,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

$243.5k grant to boost Michigan food pantries

A $243,500 grant is helping 110 food pantries across Michigan, including 10 in Oakland County. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan and United Dairy Industry of Michigan announced the grant program Wednesday, as a way of improving access to nutrient-rich foods such as dairy, fruit and vegetables.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Holiday toy drives and charitable organizations seeking donations in Oakland County

For area residents who want to brighten a child’s day, or donate to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of toy drives and charitable organizations:. • Birmingham Fire Department in support of Toys for Tots, is hosting a toy drive through Dec. 19. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages can be dropped off at both fire stations. Station 1 is located at 572 South Adams Road (between Hazel Street and Bowers Street) and Station 2 is located at 1600 West Maple Road (between Fairfax Street and Chesterfield Street), www.facebook.com/BhamGov.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Macomb Twp. man admits killing hawks after dispute with tree removal firm

A Macomb County man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young hawks were fatally shot amid a dispute with a tree removal company. Arthur Anderson, 65, of Macomb Township, pleaded no contest earlier this month in 41A District Court in Shelby Township after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is used as such at sentencing.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Real estate: What is a ‘chain of title’?

Q: We are selling my aunt’s home and were told that the buyer’s mortgage company asked to review a chain of title. Not sure what that is?. A: A chain of title is the recorded history of matters which affect the title to a specific parcel of real property, such as ownership, encumbrances and liens, usually beginning with the original recorded source of the title. This is something that the title insurance company handling the sale would provide; nothing that you would have to do.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
The Oakland Press

Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams back at Royal Oak Beaumont

Lights were shining again along 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak Friday. After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returned to Beaumont Hospital Friday night. It will be held at 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 24. At a Pediatric Family Advisory Council meeting...
ROYAL OAK, MI

