As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO