Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
The Boynton Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a 15-year veteran who died in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning. Boynton Beach police said Officer Dennis Castro died in the crash that happened at around 4 a.m. along Northlake Boulevard, between Ibis Boulevard and North State Road 7.
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
Hit-and-run driver arrested after bicyclist killed in West Palm Beach
Police in West Palm Beach said a driver is in custody after a bicyclist was hit and killed Friday evening. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way just after 5 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics pronounced the bicyclist dead at the...
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All...
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'
Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
The mayor of West Palm Beach is suing a candidate challenging him in next year's election, claiming he doesn't live in the city as required and should be disqualified. Mayor Keith James filed the complaint Monday in Palm Beach County circuit court. According to the complaint, Rodney Mayo "is not...
Spirit Airlines to begin direct flights from PBI to Atlantic City
Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month. The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15. The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares...
Palm Beach County School Board revises equity statement after state notice
The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday made changes to its equity statement, which was at the center of community controversy when it first passed in 2021. The Florida Department of Education on Nov. 18 sent a letter to the school district, telling leaders they may need to update the statement, along with other district policies, to comply with new Florida laws.
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays
As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
School district committee delays plans on boundaries for new high school
The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set students' boundaries for its new high school. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
7th Annual Empty Bowls event shines light on hunger during the holidays
The Palm Beach County Food Bank successfully hosted its 7th annual Empty Bowls Delray Beach event today. Hundreds of supporters attended the event at Trinity Delray Lutheran Church to help the one in six county residents who are struggling to put food on the table. Soup was provided by 30...
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday. While we don't know the exact circumstances surrounding the medical incident because of privacy laws, we do know it had a big impact on the school community.
Parents experience anxious moments during Jupiter HS lockdown
There were some tense moments at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday after the school district said there was an isolated medical incident involving a student. WPTV was alongside Julie Shapiro of Jupiter, a parent of a junior at the school, as she received communication about the lockdown at her son's school Thursday morning.
Charitable holiday light show dazzles Jupiter Farms
Billy Dzama's front yard in Jupiter Farms is a labor of love. "It's pretty much a year-long process," Dzama said. He crafts a holiday display of 35,000 LED lights each year. The show is set to music and plays on a 30-minute loop for the entire community to enjoy. "I...
Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids
On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
