Missouri Tigers place two on All-SEC first team, two more on second team

Two Missouri Tigers were named first team All-SEC by The Associated Press.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire earned first team honors. Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper and offensive tackle Javon Foster made the second team.

Lovett, a sophomore from East St. Louis, Ill., led the Tigers with 56 receptions and 846 yards, a big jump from 26 catches for 173 yards last season. Lovett had three receiving touchdowns.

Lovett announced on his Instagram account Sunday that he was entering the transfer portal.

McGuire led Missouri with 8 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He’s one of two seniors, along with safety Martez Manuel, who will opt out of the Tigers’ postseason game — Dec. 23 in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest — as they prepare for the NFL Draft, according to coach Eli Drinkwitz.

McGuire, from Tulsa, Okla., has been invited to play in the Senior Bowl.

Hopper, a transfer from Florida, finished with 13 1/2 tackles. Foster helped the Tigers offense improve over the season’s final weeks. Mizzou averaged 433 yards per game in the final three weeks, nearly 100 more per game than they averaged for the season.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was named SEC offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named defensive player of the year. The Volunteers’ Josh Heupel was named coach of the year.

Mississippi freshman Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year, edging LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. Judkins led the SEC with 1,476 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.