WBKO
“Light the Path” vigil to honor lives lost during the December 2021 tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many community members are still recovering from the trauma that the 2021 December tornados brought. On its one-year anniversary, Bowling Green invites the community to remember the seventeen lives that were lost that day and ‘Light the Path.’. For many community members, Dec. 11,...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery host events to commemorate December tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery has just announced activities to observe the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes. The first event is Operation Appreciation: Day of Giving. hosted by Dish Network and Circle Plus. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Preston Miller Park.
WBKO
BG first responders recall 2021 December tornados as 1-year anniversary approaches
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As we near the first anniversary of the devastating Kentucky tornadoes, community members remember the sacrifices first responders made to protect the community. Two of those responders are named Stephen... Stephen Parrot and Stephen Rosebrook both work as first responders here in Bowling Green. One is...
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
WBKO
Advanced Auto Parts re-opens after it was demolished by December tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The December 2021 tornado not only took out homes in Bowling Green but businesses as well. One thing it didn’t take was the strength of the people behind those buildings and the courage to rebuild what was lost. That’s exactly what Advanced Auto Parts did.
WBKO
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
WBKO
Independence Bank nears $1M for Western Kentucky tornado relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tornado relief from Independence Bank and donors have now nearly reached $1 million. This comes after the latest tornado relief efforts at Keeneland on Friday, Dec. 2 when three Independence Bank-funded Horses of Hope crossed the finish line by raising $278,037 for tornado relief now bringing the cumulative effort to $984,185.
WBKO
3rd and 4th Region athletes and coaches are joining forces for the ‘Our Athletes Care’ donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Athletic departments across the 3rd and 4th Region in Kentucky are coming together for the ‘Our Athletes Care’ program. Up until December 19th, schools in these areas will be collecting donations to distribute to families within their district for the holidays. Greg Howard,...
WBKO
MCWD: Boil water advisory for parts of Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the county effective immediately, due to an eight-inch water line break. The advisory will affect customers and roads, on and along 5663 Gamaliel Rd. going south to H. Jones Rd., however,...
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
WBKO
VIDEO: ‘Santa’s Lookout’ now open, features new holiday train ride
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Santa’s Lookout: Christmas in the Country is now open for the season with a new train ride for visitors to enjoy. “It’s an open-air train,” Owner Amy Burge said, “It rides through a paved road nice and smooth to the North Pole, and back.”
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
WBKO
Bowling Green hosting 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. The conference, which is set for Jan. 3-4, with pre-conference events on Jan. 2,...
WBKO
Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
WBKO
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
WBKO
Barren County road closed due to high water conditions
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County officials have announced that roads have been closed due to weather conditions. Shives Road is currently closed due to high water at the low water fords. No comment has been given about when they will be re-opened.
WBKO
$4M homeless plan among motions approved at City Commission meeting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last month, Mayor Todd Alcott announced his $4 million plan to help the homeless population of Bowling Green. Dec. 6, that plan was approved by the Bowling Green City Commission. “We’re not just saying we’re going to do something, we are actually doing something to...
