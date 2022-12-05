Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors
The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
Porter Moser previews Crimson and Cardinal Classic against Arkansas
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have another chance for a huge RPI boost this weekend when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa. Tip off is set for 12 p.m. CT Saturday inside BOK Center. In advance, head coach Porter Moser met...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence
Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
Trevon Brazile to miss remainder of season
Arkansas sophomore Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, the University confirmed in a release today. The 6-10 forward sustained the injury midway through the first half of Tuesday's 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro in Fayetteville. He is scheduled for surgery later this month.
Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means
Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
2023 Mississippi State commit Jaylen Aborom nearing next chapter of gridiron career
From a team and individual standpoint, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Jaylen Aborom experienced a slow start to his senior season at Oak Grove High School. The 247Sports three-star defensive back and his teammates lost two early games on the schedule. But the Warriors rallied to finish 10-3 on the season and they advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
WIBW
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
kwos.com
Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia
Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of ‘Miss America’
ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.
Are All of Missouri’s Best Waterfalls in the Same Park? Could Be
I've seen some people sharing what they believe are the best waterfalls in Missouri. What's strange is they all seem to be from the same park. Is it possible are the best cascading water things are all in the same Missouri place?. I was aware of Dogwood Canyon Park near...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0