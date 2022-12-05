ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors

The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Kansas big man Cam Martin available to play against Missouri following injury absence

Kansas big man Cam Martin is set to be available for KU following his multi-week absence due to an injury when the Jayhawks travel east to take on Missouri. The super senior suffered a separated right shoulder back in late October and had to miss the start of KU's season. Martin returned to the practice floor after the Texas Southern game last week. Bill Self said on Hawk Talk on Wednesday night that Martin has now been cleared for game action and confirmed the news on Thursday.
LAWRENCE, KS
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Trevon Brazile to miss remainder of season

Arkansas sophomore Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season with a torn ACL, the University confirmed in a release today. The 6-10 forward sustained the injury midway through the first half of Tuesday's 65-58 win over UNC Greensboro in Fayetteville. He is scheduled for surgery later this month.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Emergency podcast: How KU flipped Calvin Clements and what it means

Calvin Clements is a Jayhawk. The Lawrence native announced his commitment to KU on Wednesday evening, making him KU's highest rated commit in the 2023 class. Kevin Flaherty is here to break down Clements' commitment to KU and what it means for the program. You can listen to The Phog: A Kansas basketball and football podcast by clicking the link below. The podcast is also available on the 247Sports website, iTunes, Spotify and other platforms.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

2023 Mississippi State commit Jaylen Aborom nearing next chapter of gridiron career

From a team and individual standpoint, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Jaylen Aborom experienced a slow start to his senior season at Oak Grove High School. The 247Sports three-star defensive back and his teammates lost two early games on the schedule. But the Warriors rallied to finish 10-3 on the season and they advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
OAK GROVE, MO
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history. Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.
KANSAS STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kwos.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
247Sports

247Sports

