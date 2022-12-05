Read full article on original website
David Golovin, the Much-Loved San Francisco Restaurateur Behind Dear Inga, Dies at 41
David Golovin, the chef and owner behind Dear Inga, the Mission District restaurant known for its Eastern European food, died on November 17 at the age of 41. The cause of death was colon cancer. His storied San Francisco hospitality career spanned restaurants including Rubicon, Spruce, Village Pub, Nopa, and La Folie before he opened Dear Inga in September 2019.
Stylish Cocktail Lounge Pacific Standard Will Open a New Hotel Bar in Salem
Star bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg have a natural habitat, and it’s the hotel bar. The Clyde Common (formerly within the Ace Hotel) alums are expanding their bar Pacific Standard, whose original location opened in May 2022 inside Southeast Portland’s Kex Hotel. The bar...
Downtown French Restaurant Le Politique Is Really, Truly, Permanently Closed
Sprawling downtown French restaurant Le Politique is officially, permanently closed to make way for a new food business, a representative from its restaurant group New Waterloo told Eater. It will make way for a new restaurant from Michael Mina at 110 San Antonio Street in the Second Street district, slated to open in mid-2023.
New Orleans’s First Pickleball Venue Will Include Restaurant and Bar
Interesting news in today’s Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate: A forthcoming pickleball facility, the first dedicated to the popular sport in New Orleans, will include a restaurant and bar in addition to indoor and outdoor courts. Construction is underway for the Exchange Pickleball and Bar, the newspaper reports, taking over a vacant 20,000 square-foot warehouse across in the LGD, at 2120 Rousseau Street, across the street from the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart.
