Bengals Officially Release Veteran Punter Kevin Huber

Huber spent 14 seasons in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran punter Kevin Huber on Monday.

Head coach Zac Taylor made the announcement during his regularly scheduled news conference.

The former Pro Bowler was inactive in recent weeks. Drue Chrisman will be signed to the 53-man roster in the coming days.

"Kevin had a great run here and we appreciate that," Taylor said.

Huber, 37, started 216 games for the Bengals, which is a franchise record. He started nine games this year, but was benched in favor of Chrisman after struggling for much of the season.

