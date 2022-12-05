Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Is the Overwatch 2 season 2 premium battle pass worth it?
Another season, another battle pass. Overwatch 2 has taken its cues from other popular free-to-play FPS games in the industry and incorporated a battle pass system. Each season, players can earn battle pass XP as they play, which levels up their pass over time and grants cosmetic rewards as they reach different tiers. There are two battle pass tracks: free, which all players have access to, and premium, which costs about $10 and grants rewards much more frequently.
dotesports.com
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
dotesports.com
VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers
VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
dotesports.com
Which AD carries are best to pair with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?
Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W. While she didn’t turn out to be as...
dotesports.com
One of League esports’ most iconic casters says goodbye to broadcasting in 2023
After spending a decade as the voice of North American League of Legends, one of the game’s most recognizable casters is stepping away from the broadcast and taking a new path in his career. Popular community figure David “Phreak” Turley is retiring from shoutcasting and will be moving on...
dotesports.com
Valve, where’s SA’s money?: Organizers allegedly haven’t paid SA Dota teams for the 2022 DPC season
The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit is officially underway, as rosters are now locked. Though the new season technically started already, South American teams have been reporting that they haven’t been paid for the last DPC tour in the summer of 2022. While the initial reports came in early November,...
dotesports.com
T1 replacement: Bleed Esports introduces first Dota 2 lineup for 2023 DPC
The new kid on the block is looking to make a splash. Bleed Esports has introduced a roster that mixes youth with experience to enter the Dota 2 scene. This roster was a work in progress dating back to Nov. 11 when the organization announced it would be entering Dota and signed analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to scout talent in Southeast Asia. It is clear that scouting bore fruit since two players signed to the team are relatively new to the scene.
dotesports.com
TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers
TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT...
dotesports.com
Riot outlines League jungle changes and hints at what’s next for the role
The jungle saw the biggest shift in the League of Legends preseason this time around, and now Riot Games has gone into detail about the role. On Nov. 7, League game designer Ezra “Phlox” Lynn shed some light on the jungle changes in a State of the Jungle dev blog. He explained three main aspects of the role, including counter-jungling, optimizations, and pathing. He also hinted at what’s next for the jungle in the coming months.
dotesports.com
Meme it back turbo: w33 to team up with Gorgc for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Aliwi “w33” Omar has had one of the most hectic Dota 2 careers of all time. He’s a two-time TI runner-up and a Major winner, and he’s now teaming up with popular streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. As Team...
dotesports.com
How to unlock all League champions and VALORANT agents through Game Pass
A huge, game-changing partnership between Microsoft’s Xbox division and Riot Games officially goes live on Dec. 12, allowing Game Pass subscribers who play Riot’s iconic titles like League of Legends and VALORANT to unlock some sizable benefits. Game Pass subscribers will unlock benefits for League, VALORANT, Wild Rift,...
dotesports.com
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
dotesports.com
Together again: Doublelift, Bjergsen reunite in new-look 100 Thieves roster for 2023 LCS season
One of the greatest duos in North American League of Legends history is back. Legendary mid laner Bjergsen has reunited with superstar AD carry Doublelift on 100 Thieves’ starting roster for the upcoming competitive year, marking the third time that these two icons will have joined forces in their storied careers.
dotesports.com
Second verse: Liquid welcomes Nisha to Dota 2 roster as MATUMBAMAN retires
Dota 2’s The International 2022 was one of the most thrilling iterations of the event in terms of storylines. MATUMBAMAN’s last ride was one arc that fans followed closely throughout the event, and many wondered how Team Liquid would fill the void he’d leave behind after finally hanging up his mouse and keyboard.
dotesports.com
All rewards and benefits for every Riot title on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.
dotesports.com
The great reset: Vici and Invictus Gaming finalize Dota 2 rosters for the 2023 DPC
The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit wasn’t a memorable one for the Chinese region. Despite having a team in the finals in seven of the 10 The International events, Chinese participants failed to break into the top three at TI11. While underdogs like Aster failed to rise to the occasion, big names like Vici and Invictus Gaming failed to show presence which called for roster changes.
dotesports.com
Scump puts OpTic Texas in his backpack in massive CDL performance over Royal Ravens
The Call of Duty League’s MW2 season got off to a strange start for OpTic Texas when a controversial ruling on a game replay against Minnesota RØKKR resulted in OpTic forfeiting the match. After righting the ship against Florida, Scump seemed determined to keep that momentum going in OpTic’s direction against Royal Ravens, refusing to lose in a 3-2 victory.
dotesports.com
The competitive itch: Doublelift breaks down his return to the LCS and why he left pro play for a streaming career
For some professional League of Legends players, the retired life isn’t something that appeals to them. They might enjoy the relaxed nature of other ventures, but ultimately, the drive of competition will call them back to the stage. For North American superstar Doublelift, that “competitive itch” is exactly what made him join 100 Thieves this past offseason.
dotesports.com
Top Esports signs former League World Champion ahead of 2023 LPL season
Top Esports is leveling up its League of Legends division ahead of the next season. The team signed mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin today, who hoisted the Summoner’s Cup in 2018 with Invictus Gaming and has been playing in the LPL since 2014. Rookie will take the place of knight, who parted ways with the team on Nov. 25.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest ditches nearly all of 2022 LCS roster as plot for new era begins
Professional League of Legends is all about change. Unfortunately, that change can impact even those considered favorites within the scene, leaving the futures of talented players uncertain as they reflect on their success. FlyQuest is the next team in the LCS to have announced a complete reshuffling of their roster...
Comments / 0