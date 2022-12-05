The new kid on the block is looking to make a splash. Bleed Esports has introduced a roster that mixes youth with experience to enter the Dota 2 scene. This roster was a work in progress dating back to Nov. 11 when the organization announced it would be entering Dota and signed analyst and caster Sean “Hades” Goh to scout talent in Southeast Asia. It is clear that scouting bore fruit since two players signed to the team are relatively new to the scene.

