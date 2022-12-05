Mike White leads the Jets head north to Orchard Park to take on Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East showdown with major playoff implications in Week 14. White, who has been solid the last two weeks since taking over for Zach Wilson, will face perhaps the toughest road test of his young career. New York, which was installed as underdogs in 10 of 12 games, are double-digit 'dogs against Buffalo for the second time this season. The Jets, who upset the Bills 20-17 as 11-point home underdogs in Week 9, will play on the road for the second consecutive game. After coming up short last week against the Vikings, New York now stands at 4-2 SU and ATS on the road this season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO