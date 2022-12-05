Spencer Sanders To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders announced Monday he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Sanders posted on social media he will be entering the portal today, saying “in the spirit of the Cowboy culture, I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me.”

He went on to say “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life.”

Sanders was a four-year starter for the Cowboys, leading OSU to the Big 12 Championship Game and a Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame in 2021.

He was named the Offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl, and was the Cheez-It Bowl MVP at the end of the 2020 season.

Sanders was the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and the 2021 first team All-Big 12 quarterback.

In addition to Sanders, several other OSU players will be entering the portal.

Wide receiver Braylin Presley announced he will enter the portal, and Pokes Report reported both defensive end Trace Ford and running back Dominic Richardson will enter the portal.

Defensive end Tyler Lacy declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

By Brian Brinkley

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.