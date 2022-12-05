ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

U of M’s Michigan Medicine to buy Sparrow Health System

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s health system, is expected to buy Sparrow Health System. Sparrow and U of M Health will hold a press conference on Friday to formally announce the decision. Sparrow said the proposed agreement will ‘expand services to mid-Michigan residents,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy