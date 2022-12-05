ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Irish Christmas in America at New Spire Arts

By Lauren LaRocca
 3 days ago
Back at New Spire Stages by popular demand, Irish Christmas in America features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy.

See the show at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick.

