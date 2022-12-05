Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
Man takes car from unconscious man, runs over him: Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police still don’t know what caused a man to pass out at a Whitehaven gas station last week, but they say a thief took advantage of the man’s condition, stole his car, and ran over him with the vehicle. Investigators said Travis Brown, 38, was caught on camera pulling Julian Henry […]
Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash
CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
Hundreds of crimes reported near shopping centers in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shopper posted on Reddit that he went inside a Kroger store about 4 p.m. earlier this week. He returned to his car to find out that the vehicle’s window was broken with the interior destroyed, even though there was security around. He claimed that...
Video shows man wanted for stealing lottery tickets at gunpoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a local gas station. The robbery happened Dec. 6 at a Mapco at 1691 Poplar Ave. around 3:36 a.m. Officers were told that a man with a handgun walked into the Mapco...
Video shows Memphis man detained at his home after being accused of stealing car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being detained at your own house for no reason. That’s what a North Memphis man said happened to him Wednesday morning. Cell phone video shows Memphis police detaining Joshua Clark after he asked for a badge number. “I have paperwork to this car. It...
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
Person killed in Winchester car crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car crash Wednesday night. At approximately 8:10 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a vehicle crash on Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle overturned after striking a pole. One person was pronounced dead at the...
Woman shot boyfriend in groin with stolen gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her boyfriend during an argument. Memphis Police responded Dec. 6 to a shooting in the 1000 block of Kney Street, where a man had been shot. The victim told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Alexius...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported in Memphis. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the Kirby and Mt.Moriah intersection.
actionnews5.com
Memphis high school senior fatally struck while walking home from school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the three pedestrians killed on Tuesday was an 18-year-old Trezevant High School senior. The Memphis Police Department says Aaliyah Dalton was killed on Range Line Road Tuesday night while walking in the road before she was fatally struck. Dalton’s aunt says she was part...
Man accused of chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend’s new man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, but he went free on bond in court Thursday. The boyfriend told police that before the shot was fired, Cedric Dotson went on the attack using a stick. Detectives say the attack happened in November […]
Man shot and killed on Memphis interstate, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting on a Memphis interstate. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at I-240 and Jackson Avenue early Tuesday morning. The victim was found lying next to a vehicle. MPD said he was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information...
Neighbor shot by car thief, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital Friday night after he questioned two people who were trying to steal a vehicle in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it was around midnight on December 2 when a gold Chevrolet Tahoe parked in...
Man dies after crash with parked car outside Dollar Tree in Shelby County, authorities says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man died after crashing into a parked car outside of a Dollar Tree in southeast Shelby County, authorities said. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported about 4:20 p.m. Thursday that a vehicle was traveling east on Shelby Drive when it left the road and hit the parked car in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree.
localmemphis.com
East Memphis residents speak out after deadly pedestrian crashes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walking in Memphis can be dangerous. Tuesday, police responded to three separate deadly pedestrian crashes. So far this year, there have been at least 78 pedestrian deaths in Memphis. Three of them happened in the span of five hours Tuesday night. This brings the total to...
Man killed after shootout with Memphis Police officer identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis. The shooting unfolded Monday night around 9:15 p.m. near Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in the Oakhaven neighborhood. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a...
One dead after crash at Winchester and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash in the airport area Wednesday night. Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard after 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle overturned after striking a pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, GA. - Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy...
