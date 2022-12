Media Contact: Brandon Wulz | International Program Specialist | 405-744-8550 | bwulz@okstate.edu. The Epsilon Upsilon Chapter of the Phi Beta Delta international honor society held a special ceremony on Nov. 15 at Oklahoma State University to name Provost Jeanette Mendez as an honorary member in recognition of her achievements in international scholarship and education.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO