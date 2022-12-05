ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW

We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala

Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

