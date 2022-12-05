Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints nominate LB Demario Davis for NFL Man of the YearTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Pickleball and a beer? New courts with bar, restaurant, coming to New Orleans; see where
Construction is underway on a pickleball facility in the Lower Garden District that will feature indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and a bar, as local entrepreneurs look to capitalize on soaring interest in a sport that's quickly expanding across the U.S. The Exchange Pickleball + Bar, as the venue...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 9-11
"The most wonderful time of the year" becomes the most busy time of the year as South Louisiana celebrates in grand style. And we have a bit of lagniappe to keep you on your toes (check out the end). Head out to St. James Parish upriver from New Orleans and...
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
NOLA.com
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
NOLA.com
Unsolved killing of eighth grader from Uptown New Orleans school leaves teacher in grief
The unsolved killing of an eighth grader from Samuel J. Green Charter School in Uptown New Orleans has left the school community grieving the loss of Dominic Tomlin, 14, who was found shot dead three weeks ago on train tracks in Gentilly. A former Green teacher, Jess Ambrose, said Dominic...
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
WDSU
Chick-Fil-A to open 2 new restaurants in New Orleans, first opens Dec. 8
NEW ORLEANS — Two new Chick-Fil-A restaurants are coming to New Orleans. The first one will open on Dec. 8 downtown at 1200 Poydras Street, Suite 101. The Chick-Fil-A will be open to dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anthony Doernte has been...
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
theneworleanstribune.com
3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW
We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
whereyat.com
Son Of A Saint Hosted its Annual Gala
Son Of A Saint hosted its 2022 Annual Gala Signature fundraising event on Friday, December 9, 2022 in partnering with the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans. The gala is presented by Ochsner Health, and this year's event chair is Ochsner Health CEO Pete November. The sold-out Son of a Saint gala returns for the ninth time, raising critical funds to support the youth development nonprofit's myriad programming events, including providing holistic mentorship, life skills, and educational opportunities to hundreds of fatherless young men throughout Greater New Orleans.
NOLA.com
T-Swirl Crepe makes sweet and savory Japanese-inspired crepes in new Metairie location
When I'm out for ice cream, I'll go back and forth between bowls and cones. Cones are tasty and easy when I'm on the go, but they aren't always the best choice when you want toppings and syrups. Cones aren't an issue at T-swirl Crepe, a new creperie in Metairie....
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
LCMC makes its case for $150 million acquisition of three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals
LCMC's plan to acquire three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals for $150 million got a public airing in Baton Rouge on Thursday in one of the final regulatory steps required before the sale can proceed. At a well-attended public hearing in Baton Rouge, hospital and university officials made their case for the...
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
