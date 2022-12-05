ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson

Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.  Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night.  The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company.  KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson.  This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
BOERNE, TX

