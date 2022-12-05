Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
tpr.org
San Antonio jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder.
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. A jury in San Antonio found Juan David Ortiz guilty of the capital murder carrying a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu Jr. rehospitalized for complications after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in October was hospitalized again, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. An update from Saturday states that Erik Cantu Jr. was back in the hospital, but it’s unclear if he’s still there.
KSAT 12
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
KSAT 12
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
2 dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an explosion on the southeast-side where two people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for smashing man’s head with cinderblock, stealing his car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he smashed another man’s head with a cinderblock and stole his car last month on the East Side. Giovanni Gomez-Dehoyos, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery in the Nov. 6 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Trial in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne scheduled for March
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman accused of driving the wrong way on a Hill Country highway this summer, killing the driver of another vehicle, is scheduled to go to trial in March. Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, faces a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with...
