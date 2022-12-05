ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Missing juveniles found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
CROZET, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, made his second appearance in court early Thursday, December 8. A status hearing for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken up inside Albemarle County General District Court. Jones had asked the court back in November to give him time to get his own attorney, which the judge granted. However, during Thursday’s hearing, it was revealed that Jones was still being represented by Public Defender Liz Murtaugh.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill. “We all know broadband in the county,” Jason Inofuentes said, “It can cost a lot.”. Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves new bridge for Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walk to reach the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial goes across seven lanes of traffic, but with new approval from the city council, a new bridge will make it far more accessible for everyone. “It never stops, it is always busy, so it’s very dangerous, especially if...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday December, 8. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. The program leaders host the Lights of Love tree lighting annually. It’s a fundraiser benefiting the continuation of those patient...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours

VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
theflucobeat.com

Tragic Loss at University of Virginia

On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Faber man arrested on charges from Waynesboro, Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Faber has been arrested on multiple charges. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a complaint about a suspicious person walking on Freshwater Cove Lane on Monday. Deputies investigated and made contact with a white man matching the description...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Aggravated assault reported in the 800 block of W Main Street

The University Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Saturday at 7:44 p.m. in the 800 block of W Main Street, per a community alert sent Saturday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Charlottesville Police Department also received...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Dr. Bobby Chhabra

Officer Wright discusses the danger of speed and impaired driving in Albemarle during the Holidays. Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart discusses the search for the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. Cassandra is the Community Relations Manager for the UVA Community Credit Union and she joined the show to discuss their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy