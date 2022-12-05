Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
cbs19news
Missing juveniles found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
NBC 29 News
Incoming police chief addresses priorities for Charlottesville Police Dept.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s incoming chief of police says he is prioritizing communication ahead of his official start date. Michael Kochis spoke with the press Tuesday, December 6, outlining some of his goals for the city’s police department. Kochis says one of the first things he wants...
NBC 29 News
Taking a look at how much public input went into the search for Charlottesville’s next police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The process to select a police chief included a moderated public forum by the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB). Charlottesville city councilors say even that was more public than normal. “Given the history, we really needed to have a process that was much more thorough and...
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
NBC 29 News
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, made his second appearance in court early Thursday, December 8. A status hearing for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken up inside Albemarle County General District Court. Jones had asked the court back in November to give him time to get his own attorney, which the judge granted. However, during Thursday’s hearing, it was revealed that Jones was still being represented by Public Defender Liz Murtaugh.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County launches Affordable Connectivity Bridge Program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is focusing on broadband connectivity in the area, and thousands of families could save on their monthly bill. “We all know broadband in the county,” Jason Inofuentes said, “It can cost a lot.”. Inofuentes, oversees the Affordable Connectivity (ACP) Bridge Program...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves new bridge for Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The walk to reach the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial goes across seven lanes of traffic, but with new approval from the city council, a new bridge will make it far more accessible for everyone. “It never stops, it is always busy, so it’s very dangerous, especially if...
NBC 29 News
Lights of Love tree lighting fundraises for UVA Hospital Auxiliary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Things are lighting up at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday December, 8. The UVA Hospital Auxiliary supports patient programming like pet and music therapy. The program leaders host the Lights of Love tree lighting annually. It’s a fundraiser benefiting the continuation of those patient...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
Woman's body discovered outside Hanover church
Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond, was found dead Wednesday afternoon outside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Mechanicsville.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road street sweeping moving to overnight hours
VDOT crews will be moving their street sweeping operation on Rio Road from daytime hours to nighttime hours for the remainder of this week. Motorists are advised to stay alert for mobile operations with alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city limits and U.S. 29 on Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
theflucobeat.com
Tragic Loss at University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
cbs19news
Faber man arrested on charges from Waynesboro, Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Faber has been arrested on multiple charges. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports there was a complaint about a suspicious person walking on Freshwater Cove Lane on Monday. Deputies investigated and made contact with a white man matching the description...
UV Cavalier Daily
Aggravated assault reported in the 800 block of W Main Street
The University Police Department responded to an aggravated assault incident Saturday at 7:44 p.m. in the 800 block of W Main Street, per a community alert sent Saturday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Charlottesville Police Department also received...
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
wina.com
Dr. Bobby Chhabra
Officer Wright discusses the danger of speed and impaired driving in Albemarle during the Holidays. Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart discusses the search for the new Charlottesville Police Chief and more. Cassandra is the Community Relations Manager for the UVA Community Credit Union and she joined the show to discuss their...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
