Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
earth.com
Yoga, together with regular exercise, improves heart health
The practice of yoga originated in ancient India thousands of years ago with the aim to control and still the mind. Today it is known to have benefits in terms of mental, physical and spiritual health, and is part of a regular exercise program for millions of people around the world. Its benefits include improvements in muscle strength, flexibility, energy levels and mood, but it has not often been thought of as helpful for cardiovascular health – people are usually advised to engage in vigorous aerobic exercise to improve this aspect of their wellbeing.
earth.com
Dog breeds have specific genes that shape their behavior
From the highly excitable sheep dog to the aloof Shiba Inu, and all breeds in between, dogs have a diversity of unique traits. By analyzing DNA samples from more than 200 breeds, together with approximately 50,000 surveys of pet owners regarding their dogs’ behavioral traits, researchers from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have identified many of the genes associated to the behaviors of specific dog breeds.
