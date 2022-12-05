Read full article on original website
Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary
He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
‘It came out wrong’: Jennifer Lawrence clarifies remark about female-led action movies after backlash
Jennifer Lawrence has clarified comments she made earlier this week about female-led action movies.The Don’t Look Up star had been criticised for appearing to suggest that 2012’s The Hunger Games was the first action movie to star a woman.“I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn’t work, we were told,” she said, while speaking to Viola Davis as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.”Lawrence’s...
‘I got a bit drunk with the twins’: Toy Story 2’s Lee Unkrich on his obsession with The Shining
‘Are you OK? Is it too scary? We can leave if you need to …” It was May 1980. I was nearly 13 years old, sitting in an Ohio movie theatre with my mother watching Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. She was right to be concerned; exactly two years earlier she had taken me to see Larry Cohen’s horror film It Lives Again – his sequel to It’s Alive – and the experience had caused more than a year of traumatic, recurring nightmares. As a result, I had since avoided any scary movies (or even their trailers). So it was risky for her to take me to see another horror film that early summer evening.
UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc
Britain's media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan", on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry's early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana. The left-wing Guardian newspaper was more supportive of the couple, and focused on Prince Harry's criticism that the royal family did not protect Meghan against racially charged reporting.
Harry and Meghan slam British tabloids in new Netflix series
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stick to a familiar script in a new Netflix series that chronicles the couple's estrangement from the royal family, chastising Britain's media and the societal racism they believe has fueled coverage of their relationship. The first three episodes of "Harry and...
Kate Winslet dismisses rumors of 'The Holiday' sequel in the works
While speaking to People for an interview published on Tuesday The Holiday star was asked to confirm or deny reports a sequel to the 2006 movie was upcoming. According to Box Office Mojo, The Holiday was a minor theatrical hit at the time of its release, with more than $200 million (£164 million) in global ticket sales on a $85 million (£70 million) budget. Addressing the sequel rumours, Winslet explained, "I read something about that, but it's the first I’ve heard of it.”
