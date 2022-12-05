ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

San Antonio artist creates holiday murals with a South Texas-inspired twist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based artist Colton Valentine has completed a one-of-a-kind holiday mural downtown to get locals in the yuletide spirit. The mural, located at 317 West Jones Ave. near the San Antonio Museum of Art, is part of a holiday mural hunt Valentine is putting together, which includes classic holiday characters with a touch of San Antonio.
KSAT 12

Primarily Primates needs your used toys this holiday season

San Antonio – If you’re clearing out your child’s closet to make room for this year’s holiday gifts, you may consider donating some of those old toys to Primarily Primates. “They are relinquished from people who are trying to keep them as pets, or they’re seized...
KSAT 12

So it begins: Mountain cedar season returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s here! Friday morning brought our first recording of mountain cedar to the pollen count this season. So perhaps your eyes are feeling a bit itchy? Maybe your throat is sore? Sinuses stuffed up?. No matter how you feel it, many of us will battle...
KSAT 12

Former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – A closed golf course on the city’s Southeast Side could be converted to an arboretum and offer educational programming. “Arboretum San Antonio has the potential to be an economic generator. It’s attracting not only the residents here in the city of San Antonio, but visitors from afar,” Connie Gonzalez, chief strategy officer for Brooks said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

