WWE Raw On 12/5 Records Decrease In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Ticks Up
Check out the viewership numbers for the December 5 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston reports WWE Raw on December 5 averaged 1.536 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.668 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18 to 49...
Triple H Meets With Bad Bunny, Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) Returning To MLW, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Triple H met with Bad Bunny for lunch and Benito arrived in grand fashion. - Johnny Fusion (John Morrison) will be returning to MLW at Blood & Thunder 2023. From MLW:. Major League Wrestling today announced Johnny Fusion...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (12/6): Athena, Jay Lethal, Brian Cage And More In Action
AEW Dark (12/6) Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo, & Defarge. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14
'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Braun Strowman: The Monster Might Have To Be The Guy To Take The Titles Off Roman Reigns
Braun Strowman has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion and famously repeated that he was not finished with Roman Reigns. Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Strowman returned to the company in September after being released in June 2021. Since...
AEW Dynamite (12/7) Preview: MJF Speaks, Moxley Appears, Two Title Bouts, More
It's Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and you know what that means!. Tonight, even though the focus is on Ring of Honor this weekend, AEW hits the state of Texas for a special episode of Dynamite. MJF, Jon Moxley, Jade Cargill, and more are scheduled to appear and there will be two championship belts on the line.
The Miz Reflects On WWE Wanting To Sign Him As A Commentator, Taking A Paycut To Join WWE
The Miz wasn't originally seen as a WWE Superstar. The Miz competed on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough, and though he was ultimately defeated by Daniel Puder, he earned a developmental contract with the company. Since signing with WWE following Tough Enough, Miz has become one of the most decorated and reliable wrestlers in the company.
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To
Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned
Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Renee Paquette Says She Has Three-Year Talent And Producer Contracts With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn Added To NXT Deadline 2022
Alba Fyre will face Isla Dawn in a heated battle at NXT Deadline. Dawn arrived on the November 15 episode of NXT, where she attacked Fyre during her Last Woman Standing Match against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Due to her actions, Rose retained the gold, and Fyre has been feuding with Dawn ever since.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8/2022): Rhino & Heath vs MCMG For Tag Titles, Josh Alexander Speaks.
IMPACT Wrestling (12/8/2022). - IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin). - Savannah Evans (w/ Tasha Steelz) vs. Taya Valkyrie (w/ Jessicka & Rosemary). - IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander Speaks. Refresh the site for the latest...
Shawn Michaels NXT Deadline Pre-Show Media Conference Call
Shawn Michaels speaks to media ahead of the NXT Deadline show. - Shawn Michaels is excited that NXT is going to travel for some upcoming PPVs. NXT Vengeance Day from Charlotte NC in February. Tickets on sale next Friday. - Shawn Michaels says that he liked elements of gauntlet and...
GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results (12/6): Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its Settlement Series Part 8 event on December 6 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights are below. GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results (12/6) - Marcus Mathers def. Bobby Orlando. - The Mane Event (Jay Lyon...
WWE NXT (12/6/2022) Results: Tony D'Angelo Returns To Action, Two Iron Survivor Wild Card Matches.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/6/2022 edition of NXT on the USA Network. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Here's what is set for the show!. - Men's Iron Survivor...
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out
Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
Josh Alexander And Mike Bailey Go The Distance, The Design Rises From VBD's Ashes, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022. - Josh Alexander and "Speedball" Mike Bailey wrestled for 1 hour tonight. AXS TV even allotted an overrun for IMPACT. The match will be available in full tomorrow afternoon on YouTube. - After killing Eric Young...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/12 (Taped On 12/7)
AEW taped matches for the December 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 7 from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. Athena def. Madi...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/9 (Taped On 12/7)
AEW taped matches for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage on December 7 from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/9 (Taped On 12/7) Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita. Hangman Page confronted Moxley after the match and...
