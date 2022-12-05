ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Fightful

Crews And Breakker Go Fishing, D'Angelo Returns To The Ring | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 6, 2022:. - NXT Champion Bron Breakker took a fishing trip ahead of NXT Deadline, and he was joined by Apollo Crews, his challenger on Saturday. Crews discussed Breakker's run with the gold and noted that if Breakker is so tired of the grind, he should hand over the title. Breakker declined, and both men agreed that their match will be a banger.
Report: WWE NXT Set To Tape 12/20 & 12/27 Episodes On 12/14

'Tis the season for taped wrestling shows. In recent years, WWE has seemingly made an effort to give talent more holidays off of work in order to spend time with their family. Back in October, Fightful Select revealed a list of dates that talent are now considered paid holidays. The list includes culturally significant holidays like MLK Day and Juneteenth, but it also features multi-day breaks for holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Flip Gordon Comments On Who He Attributes His Ring Of Honor Popularity To

Flip Gordon gives credit where credit is due. Throughout Ring Of Honor's massive surge in popularity in 2016-2018, many new stars were brought to the forefront of the company. One of those stars was Flip Gordon, who signed with the promotion in 2017. Shortly after signing, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH's most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming a popular figure among Ring Of Honor fans.
Shawn Michaels On A Possible William Regal Return: There's Nothing Official To Announce, Stay Tuned

Shawn Michaels comments on William Regal's potential return to NXT. On Wednesday's ROH Final Battle Media Call, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan confirmed that he will be letting William Regal out of his AEW contract at the end of the year so he can return to WWE to spend time with his son. Khan's confirmation of the situation comes after weeks of rumors that Regal wanted to return to WWE.
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn Added To NXT Deadline 2022

Alba Fyre will face Isla Dawn in a heated battle at NXT Deadline. Dawn arrived on the November 15 episode of NXT, where she attacked Fyre during her Last Woman Standing Match against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Due to her actions, Rose retained the gold, and Fyre has been feuding with Dawn ever since.
Shawn Michaels NXT Deadline Pre-Show Media Conference Call

Shawn Michaels speaks to media ahead of the NXT Deadline show. - Shawn Michaels is excited that NXT is going to travel for some upcoming PPVs. NXT Vengeance Day from Charlotte NC in February. Tickets on sale next Friday. - Shawn Michaels says that he liked elements of gauntlet and...
Solo Sikoa: I Feel Like There Were Plans For Me In NXT, But It All Worked Out

Solo Sikoa comments on potential plans for him in NXT before he got called up to the main roster. Sikoa made his NXT debut on NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. He quickly became a fan-favorite star on the brand, and he challenged for the NXT North American Championship on multiple occasions. While he initially failed to win the title, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Sikoa arrived on the main roster at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 and joined The Bloodline. He then returned to NXT on the Septembr 13 episode and defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship, but he was forced to relinquish the title the following week because he wasn't a member of the NXT roster anymore.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 12/12 (Taped On 12/7)

AEW taped matches for the December 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on December 7 from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/12) The Kingdom (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. Athena def. Madi...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/9 (Taped On 12/7)

AEW taped matches for the December 9 episode of AEW Rampage on December 7 from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 12/9 (Taped On 12/7) Jon Moxley def. Konosuke Takeshita. Hangman Page confronted Moxley after the match and...
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

