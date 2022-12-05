Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon
In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
Gizmodo
Black Adam Rock Bottoms at the Box Office
Dwayne Johnson worked hard to generate hype around his DC Universe debut, Black Adam, but it seems like nobody was truly ready for the hierarchy of power to change. Although Black Adam brought in just under $400 million at the box office, which is no small feat and certainly not a bad run, the film needs around $600 million worldwide to break even and turn a profit.
Voices: The terrible irony at the heart of the Meghan and Harry documentary
He may be the son of the King, but Prince Harry hasn’t got much to say about the old boy in the hotly anticipated Netflix series – Harry & Meghan – at least so far. We see glimpses of a young, fogeyish Charles in archive footage, but frankly, he seems dead to Harry. There’s not a word said about Charles III, and one wonders what devastating truths will be uttered when the time comes. Rather, he declares “I am my mother’s son”, and it’s fair to say that he and his family are haunted by Diana and her memory....
Gizmodo
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth look haunting in the first look at David Cronenberg’s new horror movie, Infinity Pool. Tom Welling heads to Supernatural in new footage from The Winchesters. Plus, a new look at Syfy’s colony thriller The Ark. Spoilers, away!. Wicked. Variety reports Tony-award nominee...
Gizmodo
Sonic Prime's Shatterverse Comes to Life in These First-Look Images
Christmas comes a little early for fans of Sega’s speedy hero: new series Sonic Prime arrives December 15 on Netflix, and it’ll be taking the hedgehog on an adventure across multiple universes—or as the show will be calling it, the “Shattervese.” io9 has some exclusive stills to share today!
Gizmodo
San Francisco Investigates Twitter for Musk’s Ugly Motel-Style In-Office Bedrooms
Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Tuesday that city officials were investigating a...
Gizmodo
Avatar: The Way of Water
The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?. The first Na’vi tale fueled a...
Gizmodo
Infinity Pool
I should have known immediately Infinity Pool, the upcoming film by David Cronenberg’s son Brandon, wasn’t going to be a simple thriller. He’s directed the sci-fi horror flicks Possessor and Antiviral, so what seems at first to be a simple tale of a privileged white guy who travels to a foreign country, hits someone with his car, and then faces the death penalty was going to have more going on. But guys? It’s so much more.
Gizmodo
Makoto Shinkai's Next Anime Masterpiece, Suzume, Arrives in April
Anime movie director Makoto Shinkai’s legacy has already been assured, thanks to the fabulous Your Name. Now he has a chance to add to it courtesy of his new film Suzume, which finally has a U.S. release date. trailers for Suzume before—arguably better ones than this new trailer released...
Gizmodo
The Pale Blue Eye's New Trailer Teases a Haunting Wintertime Mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is an adaption of a novel by Louis Bayard that imagines a chilling horror story set in West Point during the time that Edgar Allen Poe was in attendance. The early 1800s time period places the film well before Sherlock Holmes, offering a darker, more reserved kind of horror, creating a strange, slow-moving, threatening aura that I am, actually, all about.
Gizmodo
In Quantum Radio, a CERN Scientist Makes an Incredible, Perilous Discovery
A.G. Riddle had a hit this year with Lost in Time, about an inventor sent to the distant past using his own time-travel machine after he’s accused of a terrible crime. The author’s next sci-fi thriller, Quantum Radio, also concerns a fantastic invention, albeit one that actually exists in our world—and io9 has a sneak preview to share today.
Gizmodo
James Cameron Reveals His True Feelings About Thanos
Unlike certain other high-profile directors, James Cameron is a professed fan of Marvel and DC movies. But in a new interview for Avatar: The Way of Water, he weighed in on the VFX used to create Marvel villain Thanos, versus the VFX that brings his Avatar characters to life. And you won’t be surprised which he favors.
Gizmodo
The New Mayfair Witches Trailer Wants to Cast a Spell on You
AMC+ has released another trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the second installment in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe. Mayfair Witches arrives in January, following up the the wildly successful and critically acclaimed Interview with the Vampire. Watch the new trailer below. Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario),...
UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc
Britain's media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan", on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry's early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana. The left-wing Guardian newspaper was more supportive of the couple, and focused on Prince Harry's criticism that the royal family did not protect Meghan against racially charged reporting.
Gizmodo
Mario Heads to the Mushroom Kingdom In the First Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip
At tonight’s Game Awards, Keegan Michael-Key (the voice of Toad in the Mario movie) introduced the world to the first extended clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, giving us a taste of Illumination’s take on the lands of the Mushroom Kingdom. There’s a lot to like here—it’s...
Gizmodo
The Rock's Black Adam Box Office Damage Control Is Embarrassing
A few days after Variety reported that the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam was looking like it was going to fail to return much of a profit—if any—Deadline has come out with a piece stating that the Variety article is wrong, actually, and Black Adam is doing just fine in the box office. The star himself has also chimed in.
Gizmodo
Thank God, Doctor Who's Christmas Specials Will Return Starting Next Year
When Chris Chibnall took over Doctor Who, one of the strangest decisions to come out of his era was a simple programming change: the Doctor Who Christmas specials, a tradition since 2005, were suddenly no more, replaced by New Year’s Day specials. Now, five years later, we know that the change is being reversed.
Gizmodo
Amazon Will Pay You $2 a Month to Monitor Your Phone Traffic
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has a trade offer for you: Amazon will monitor your phone data to verify ads and in exchange, you get $2 a month. Try not to spend it all in one place. Business Insider reported on the news yesterday, citing Amazon’s Shopper Panel, which is hyper-exclusive and invite only, while also featuring an ad verification program. The Amazon Shopper Panel offers users $10 to submit 10 receipts, as well as earn rewards by completing surveys for the company. The Shopper Panel website reads:
Gizmodo
James Cameron Wrote 'Avatar 1.5' to Fill in the Gaps Between Films
Although we’ll likely never get a movie that takes place between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron apparently knows exactly how the main characters of his first film lived their lives during that time. In fact, he’s already written it. In a Way of Water...
Gizmodo
Shining Girls Author Lauren Beukes Reveals Bridge, Her New Multiverse Tale
Author Lauren Beukes (Broken Monsters) has been an io9 favorite for many years, and saw her profile raised earlier this year with Apple TV+’s adaptation of her time-travel thriller The Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss. Next year, Beukes will release a new spec-fiction novel, Bridge, and io9 was excited to talk to her all about it.
