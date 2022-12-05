Why Commanders Rookie CB Christian Holmes Was Replaced in Second Career Start

After an overall solid start in place of Washington Commanders' cornerback Benjamin St-Juste last week, the rookie got a harsh lesson against the New York Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- In the Washington Commanders' 20-20 tie against the New York Giants there are two plays that stand out as key moments.

First, there was a 55-yard completion from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to receiver Darius Slayton that put the ball on the Commanders' 26-yard line.

Four plays later, that drive ended in a touchdown that completely wiped out Washington's 10-0 lead it had built in the first quarter.

Later, Jones found receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a six-yard touchdown that put New York up by a margin of 20-13.

It would be the last points scored by the Giants, but it was all they needed to prevent the Commanders from getting their eighth win of the year.

And rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was the man in coverage on both passes.

Eventually, Holmes was replaced by veteran Danny Johnson, who coach Ron Rivera gave the team more of what they were looking for on Sunday.

"We wanted Chrisitan to be a little more aggressive," Rivera said when asked about why he made the switch. "Danny was a little more aggressive. He almost had a couple interceptions today, very smart (and) headsy player."

Holmes was starting in place of injured cornerback Benjamin St-Juste who injured his ankle while contributing to a key interception against the Houston Texans that helped secure a Washington victory on that day.

In his first start, Holmes earned solid marks and high praise against the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Marcus Mariota who was only able to get one completion for one yard on the rookie.

Jones had more success though, completing two more attempts against Holmes in addition to the ones we described above.

In fact, Holmes surrendered receptions on all four targets that went his way, surrendering 73 yards of offense and the score.

A down day, to say the least.

But the loss is not on Holmes alone, even though most competitors would want to take that burden on their own shoulders.

After the game, Rivera was seen having what appeared to be a serious but encouraging conversation with his rookie.

It was a hard game for the whole Washington team. But Holmes seemed to be one of the players taking it the hardest.

And in a certain lens, that's a good thing.

So here's hoping Rivera's words resonated with Holmes, and he comes back from the bye ready to put the past behind him.

Because the Commanders are going to need him again in the future. And he's certainly proven he has the ability and potential to grow into a consistent contributor to the team's success.

