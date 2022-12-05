Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s Biggest Names Are Backing Off Their Climate Commitments
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Shortly before COP26, last year’s United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, financial institutions were rushing to announce their climate commitments. The conference’s leadership and Mark Carney, a special envoy appointed by the United Nations to push private finance to invest in climate solutions, announced the creation of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ.
San Francisco Investigates Twitter for Musk’s Ugly Motel-Style In-Office Bedrooms
Twitter owner Elon Musk is clearly miffed at the idea that San Francisco city officials would dare question his efforts to somehow transform the company headquarters into a quasi-motel for all the employees he’s likely exhausting. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported Tuesday that city officials were investigating a...
2022's Greatest Hacks and Leaks, Ranked
Well, it’s that time of year folks. Yes, as we inch into December and towards 2023, the time has finally come to tally up the greatest (read: worst, most unfortunate, most ridiculous) hacking episodes of the year. As far as cybersecurity disasters go, 2022 wasn’t quite as bad as other recent years. There were fewer high-profile ransomware attacks this year. No giant, SolarWinds-style scandals graced the headlines...and yet, things still weren’t that great. Cryptocurrency hacks led to billions of dollars in losses, droves of giant corporations proved they lacked basic digital security, and, once again, cybercriminals demonstrated that that their business model is an extremely profitable one. Let’s be honest, digital insecurity in the U.S. was—as per usual—a shit-show. Take a quick look back with us, as we review this year’s most memorable hacking episodes and data breaches. Let this be your reminder to update your browser and invest in a password manager (but be careful which one, because sometimes those get hacked multiple times in one year, too)
Researchers Managed to Transfer Twice the Global Internet Traffic in a Single Second
Six months after researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) set a new data transfer record of 1.02 petabits per second, a team of researchers from the Technical University of Denmark and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has shattered that record, hitting 1.84 Pbit/s with a new chip that uses just a single laser. That’s the equivalent of moving “twice the total global Internet traffic,” all in one second.
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
New Texas Bill Could Ban Social Media for Anyone Under 18
Texas has it out for social media. A new bill proposed by Texas Representative Jared Patterson is interested in restricting social media access to those under 18 years of age. The bill, H.B. No. 896, proposes new verification requirements for Texan social media users interested in accessing various platforms. Patterson suggests that the social media platform must verify the age of the account holder, by the account holder submitting a photo of a driver’s license along with a secondary photo to confirm their identity. The bill also demands that a social media platform must offer a workflow that can allow parents to file a request to remove the profile of their child from the platform. The deletion of a child’s account must be done within 10 days of a parent filing a removal request.
The FTC's Effort to Block Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Will Test Biden's Antitrust Legacy
It’s official. After months of rumors, the Federal Trade Commission this week voted 3-1 in favor of suing to block Microsoft’s estimated $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard. The forthcoming legal battle represents the most significant antitrust challenge from the Biden-era FTC to date that...
SpaceX One Step Closer to Offering Starlink Through T-Mobile
SpaceX is moving forward with its plan to create a new satellite network aimed at ending dead zones for certain T-Mobile customers. This week, the Elon Musk-led space company filed a request with the FCC to equip 2,016 of its secondgeneration Starlink satellites with a supposed “direct-to -to-cellular system” that could beam data directly down to phones in areas lacking traditional cell coverage. Though the real-world feasibility of such a system remains uncertain, SpaceX claims it could one day provide voice, messaging, and web browsing data with “theoretical” upload and download speeds of 3.0 Mbps and 4.4 Mbps respectively and provide “full and continuous coverage of the Earth.” The requests comes just days after the FCC approved SpaceX’s request to launch 7,500 additional second-generation Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.
UN Adopts Resolution Against Anti-Satellite Tests to Prevent More Space Debris
Yesterday, an overwhelming majority of countries voted in favor of a United Nations resolution against tests of anti-satellite (ASAT) missile systems, with Russia and China voting against its adoption. The draft resolution was introduced by the Biden administration after the U.S. adopted a self-imposed ban on the ASAT tests in...
A City in Washington Wants to Give Orcas Their Own Version of Human Rights
A mayor and city council in the Pacific Northwest are hoping to help a group of endangered orcas by formally declaring that these marine mammals should have legal rights. The city of Port Townsend, Washington has proclaimed that Southern Resident Orcas, a sub-group of orcas that are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, should have certain legal rights. The city council’s decree says that the orcas are “culturally, spiritually, and economically important to the people of Washington State and the world.”
String of Child Deaths from Strep A Alarm Health Officials
A common bacterial infection known as Strep A has likely killed over a dozen children in the UK in recent months. On Friday, health officials reported yet another fatality linked to the bacteria, which can, in rare cases, cause a more invasive and life-threatening infection. There are likely several reasons why the outbreak appears to be more severe than usual, though government experts have ruled out the possibility of a more virulent strain behind it.
