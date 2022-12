More than 430 people gathered in Portland Nov. 13–16 for the 27th National Science Foundation (NSF) EPSCoR National Conference (NSF Award # 2038037) hosted by the University of Maine and the Maine EPSCoR Office. All 28 NSF EPSCoR jurisdictions were present at the event, including representatives from Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

