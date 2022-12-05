Here’s a recap of the Des Moines City Council meeting held on Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022. Community members again addressed Council with concerns regarding the prospective boutique waterfront hotel. They want to preserve open space at the Marina and Beach Park, and would prefer to put the hotel closer to the downtown business district. Another topic raised was vagrancy and safety along Pacific Highway South. Business owners there have had to deal with trespassers, broken windows, and human defecation.

