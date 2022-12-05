ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Weekend Images: Niskayuna Santa Holiday Drive-By Saturday (4 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKi5v_0jYCpRR000
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The Santa Holiday Drive-by sponsored by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Niskayuna police makes it's way along Van Antwerp Road Saturday

NISKAYUNA – The Santa Holiday Drive-by sponsored by Niskayuna Fire District 1 and Niskayuna police took place Saturday.

Photos from the event from our Peter R. Barber

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: Life and Arts, News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfHVZ_0jYCpRR000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0jYCpRR000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apvJk_0jYCpRR000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rY7l3_0jYCpRR000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0jYCpRR000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XilyA_0jYCpRR000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Hot 99.1

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
280
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy