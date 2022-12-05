ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan

Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
Reuters

Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
The Associated Press

UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup

LONDON (AP) — Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the European...

