Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

