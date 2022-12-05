Beauty product company to invest $150M in Fort Worth expansion, creating 250 jobs

The city of Fort Worth has approved incentives for a century-old beauty product manufacturer to expand in AllianceTexas.

Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp., which has been in business since 1923, will invest $150 million in its new advanced manufacturing facility. The investment will support inventory, robotics, construction, processing and filing technologies at the high-tech facility.

The company produces a range of products for brands such as L’Oreal, Mary Kay and Johnson & Johnson. BMSC’s nearly 446,000-square-foot facility will create 250 jobs in engineering, research and development, supply chain, manufacturing and quality control in Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development.

“Hillwood is pleased to welcome Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp. to AllianceTexas, bringing hundreds of new manufacturing jobs to Fort Worth,” Hillwood’s director of industrial leasing, Samuel Rhea, said in a release. “Reshoring continues to be an important piece of our regional economic development story, and the beauty industry is quickly becoming a focal point in our growing manufacturing sector here at AllianceTexas.”

The company will receive a tax reduction of up to 70% over the next 10 years in exchange for its expansion in Fort Worth. Fifteen percent of the beauty manufacturing company’s construction costs must also be spent on certified minority-owned businesses.

“Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp’s presence brings another innovation-driven, future-focused company to Fort Worth while also building upon our city’s historic strengths in advanced manufacturing,” Fort Worth’s director of economic development, Robert Sturns, said in a release. “We’re very pleased to welcome them to Fort Worth as they continue to expand their operations in the DFW area.”

BMSC currently operates out of a facility in Coppell. The new Fort Worth facility’s opening marks the company’s second manufacturing plant in DFW.

“We’re proud to welcome leading beauty manufacturer, Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp, to Fort Worth,” Hillwood’s executive vice president of economic development, Chris Strayer, said. “This second facility will create additional jobs and growth in Fort Worth, all while retaining its initial investment in DFW.”