Miami, FL

JBR Solutions recalling Aduro surge protectors

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQVsK_0jYCoXyx00

MIAMI – Surge protectors should protect your electronics from being blown out, not pose a threat to burn down your house!

JBR Solutions has recalled about 51,700 Aduro Surge Wall Charging Towers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice stated, "The surge protectors contain incorrect polarization and poorly soldered connections."

JBR knows of one report of incorrect polarization, but no injuries or fires.

If you own one, immediately stop using the product and contact JBR Solutions for a full refund.

You can reach JBR Solutions toll-free at (877) 522-3876 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email productrecall@jbrsol.com or visit aduroproducts.com .

