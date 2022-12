NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Against Yale at Kiphuth Exhibition Pool, Southern Connecticut men's swimming & diving's McAllistar Milne (Glastonbury, Conn.) won the 500 Yard Freestyle event, and finished second in the 400 Yard Individual Medley and 100 Yard Breaststroke, while Franklin Kuhn (Tolland, Conn.) won the 200 Yard Freestyle and finished second in the 100 Yard Freestyle. Chandler Tucker (Bellmore, N.Y.) had a pair of second-place finishes, in the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 200 Yard Individual Medley.

