onfocus.news
2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-10-22 9:00AM Bay Port Away vs. Bay Port, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, West Bend East, West Bend West, Elkhorn, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Germantown, West De Pere, Pewaukee, Luxemburg-Casco, Seymour, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, East Troy, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay West, Kiel, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Oconto Falls Panthers, Plymouth School District, Shawano Community, Winneconne, Escanaba, Southern Door, Brookfield East, Denmark, Wrightstown, Franklin.
Badger Herald
Paper cuts deep: The evolution of Wisconsin’s paper industry
When Mike Grosskreutz started working at the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill in 1980, he thought his job would last until retirement. After all, the paper mill was the place everyone in the area wanted to work. Forty years later, Verso, the then owner of the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill, announced their plan to shut down the mill in June 2020.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Duane Warren
Duane J. Warren, 66, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at House of the Dove in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield. Duane...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Man of Honor Society readies for ham giveaway
WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 14th annual Ham Giveaway Dec. 10 at Marathon Park in Wausau. Guidelines will replicate 2021. The Man of Honor Society’s mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County. The giveaway, which begins at 9 a.m. is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer. In 2021, more than 600 hams were distributed.
WSAW
Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
onfocus.news
Obituary for Tiffany Hainz
Tiffany A. Hainz, 40, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at House of the Dove. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Northridge Church, Marshfield, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Pastor Aimee Tippen will officiate. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in Corpus Christy Cemetery, Bakerville. Serving as pallbearers will be Keith Hainz, Andy Gingerich, Gabrielle Gallagher, Ron Wells, Cody Vruwink and Jason Snapp. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
WSAW
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Clinic Health System Clarifies Their Stance on Telehealth Services
Marshfield Clinic Health System has clarified some misinformation regarding their telehealth services. Some media outlets have reported that Marshfield Clinic Health System was dissolving their telehealth services for financial reasons. However, that isn’t true. In a statement Marshfield Clinic Health System said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the value of delivering care when and where our patients need and want to receive it, whether that’s telehealth or at the nearest health care facility."
WSAW
Suspect in 1985 Wood County cold case pleads not guilty
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids man who prosecutors say killed his neighbor as he slept has pleaded not guilty. Don Maier was charged in September with the 1985 murder. Maier, 60, appeared by video conference Tuesday in Wood County Circuit Court where he entered the plea. A...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
onfocus.news
Weiler Convenience Stores Selling Custom Shirts to Support Local Animal Shelters
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Weiler Convenience Stores in Marshfield are selling specially designed t-shirts to raise funds for local animal welfare organizations Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) and the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation. “Our local shelters do so much and are always in need of donations,” said Kelly Weiler,...
Citing default and delay, Wausau committee recommends terminating Riverlife Condos project
Citing frequent agreement changes and delays, Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday voted to terminate a proposed $5 million condominium development project for the city’s east riverfront. The five-member committee’s decision was unanimous, made during a closed session and announced after the group reconvened. The matter now goes...
Heavy fire damages Merrill apartment complex (with video)
Fire and smoke caused heavy damage late Tuesday into early Wednesday at an apartment complex in Merrill, the third blaze since Thanksgiving. One cat was rescued and one cat is missing from the complex. No human injuries have been reported. Crews were dispatched at about 11:21 p.m. Dec. 6 to...
Marathon County town clerk convicted of felony election charge
A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list will spend two years on probation and cannot participate in administering future elections after a nearly 90-minute hearing Tuesday. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election:...
