ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida

Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry

The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay announces new leadership team

Emerging Leaders awarded Berkadia Senior Director Wyatt Krapf its Deanne Dewey Roberts Emerging Leader Award. The Tampa Bay Chamber’s young leadership program, Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay, announced its 2023 leaders this week at its annual meeting. More than 225 local professionals attended the 11th annual event, presented by...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Murphy puts blame for statewide Democratic losses on misguided airwave campaign

The retiring Congresswoman said Florida Democrats lacked a ground game in 2022. Florida Democrats suffered a bruising Midterm Election even as the party beat expectations nationwide. But U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy isn’t ready to call Florida a red state. Rather, she puts underperformance by the blue team in 2022 squarely on the shoulders of statewide candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries

“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Shawn Hamilton staying on at Department of Environmental Protection

Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy