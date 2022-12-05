ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

2-8-1-1

(two, eight, one, one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky leads the way in improving college completion rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is at the head of the pack nationally for its improvements in six-year college completion rates, state higher education officials said. The six-year college completion rate in Kentucky increased by 1.1 percentage points, making it one of only five states to record gains of 1 percentage point or more, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education said in a news release Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting bill assistance event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rain and snow arrives in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to light-moderate rain in southeast New Mexico, and the rain will continue streaming into the southeast and east plains all day. Meanwhile, central and northern NM are dry this morning, bring scattered rain showers will arrive this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. The filing provides insight into what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August. It came as federal authorities charged three of the self-declared prophet’s wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They remain jailed and have court hearings scheduled next week. Moretta Rose Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state. The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case centers on Samuel Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019. Authorities wrote that Bateman orchestrated sexual acts involving minors and gave wives as gifts to his male followers, claiming to do so on orders from the “Heavenly Father.” The men supported Bateman financially and gave him their own wives and young daughters as wives.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

AG: Tennessee to receive $13M from Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s attorney general says the state will get $13 million from a nearly $440 million settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs spread among 33 states and Puerto Rico. In a news release, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the agreement helps ensure JUUL won’t engage in certain marketing practices. It also restricts sales and distribution. JUUL’s vaping products have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal in September. States joined in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative.
TENNESSEE STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

New Mexico Adds Anxiety as Qualifying Medical Cannabis Condition

Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Chances for rain and snow increase into the middle of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas. Health: State offers nurse home visits for newborns, families. Albuquerque: KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary. Community: Bernalillo County...
NEW MEXICO STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security soon increasing by up to $4,194 for New Mexico residents

money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
The Associated Press

New Mexico governor wants free lunch for all students K-12

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants New Mexico to help provide school lunches without charge to all K-12 students across the state. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett confirmed Tuesday that the governor will pursue legislation when lawmakers meet in January 2023 to ensure that every student has access to free and nutritious school meals by covering the cost of breakfast and lunch for students that don’t already qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Rainy afternoon, snow is possible soon

There is a chance of rain later today but until then it will be sunny. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Chances for showers and mountain snow will increase across northwest and north central NM late today into tonight.”. They also say then next few weeks have potential for snow.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

DA’s Office: Convicted rapist cuts off GPS monitor, flees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted rapist is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office says Fernando Ramirez was out of custody awaiting sentencing after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a 9-year-old family member. On November 16,...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy