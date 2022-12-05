ALBANY, N.Y. -- The state Department of Health and state Education Department are encouraging New Yorkers to once again mask in schools to prevent the spread of several respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV and COVID-19. “A host of respiratory viruses, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19, have taken hold in our state and in most of our communities. These viruses, while often manageable, can cause serious outcomes, especially for children,” read a letter signed by Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett and Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa.

