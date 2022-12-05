ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine awards $237K to Miami Valley sexual assault programs

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Governor DeWine announced that $237,673.41 in grants will be awarded to support the work of sexual assault programs in the Miami Valley.

Among the recipients is YWCA Dayton, which will be receiving $150,000.67 for the YW Dayton Center for Survivors of Sexual Violence. Additionally, Project Woman of Ohio in Clark County will be receiving $87,672.74 for their Pandemic Sexual Assault Response project.

In total, $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support these services across the state of Ohio. Twenty-five rape crisis centers and survivor service providers from 24 counties received grants, according to a release. The full list of awardees can be viewed here .

Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session

The funding aims to help the programs offer remote crisis services, support emergency needs of sexual assault survivors and pay for hiring and retention bonuses to attract and maintain staff to ensure the continuity of sexual assault recovery services.

The Office of Criminal Justice Services is administering the grant program, which is funded through the 2021 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act American Rescue Plan Act Rape Crisis Centers and Sexual Assault Programs Supplemental COVID-19 Funds, the release states.

This announcement follows $3.6 million in family violence prevention grants and $6.7 million for domestic violence survivor programs that were announced earlier this fall.

WDTN

