You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
30 years of memories goes up in flames as Givens Bookstore burns and is later demolishedCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Hometown Holiday traditions do not disappoint at ChristmasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas activities to enjoy in Roanoke and surrounding areas on December 9 and 10Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
wvlt.tv
Vols win 22nd straight at home in 84-49 rout of EKU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An excellent night on the glass and a double-double from Julian Phillips led the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (8-1) dominated in the second half and owned the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding EKU...
wvlt.tv
Fulton boy’s basketball on a redemption tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fulton boy’s basketball program is no stranger to the post-season. The Falcons have nine title appearances and three championships to their name. Last season they were one shot away from reaching the finals for the tenth time. Denaj Kimber, a Falcon’s point guard who...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper gave an update on Tamari Key Thursday, saying she will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday,...
wvlt.tv
Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
wvlt.tv
Jalin Hyatt wins Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in college football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner is Jalin Hyatt. The award goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position. Hyatt, a junior from South Carolina, tied for the FBS lead and broke the school record for receiving touchdowns with 15. The first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards with 1,267, which is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.
wvlt.tv
Crosstown rivals come together to support injured Cosby basketball player
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the last two weeks, the Cosby High School basketball team has been without their leader Hayden Green after a serious ATV accident on Nov. 19. Since then, the Cosby senior has been at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center where he’s dealt with a broken back, jaw, orbital bone and collarbone.
wvlt.tv
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville girl earns out-of-this-world badge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Right now, NASA’s Artemis I is scheduled to complete its mission and land in the Pacific ocean Sunday. Aboard the spacecraft is a unique item for an 11-year-old girl living in Knoxville. The young girl is Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grader at Ball Camp Elementary and...
wvlt.tv
Shania Twain coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena, tickets to support good cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five-time Grammy winner and best-selling female country artist Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour Tuesday, featuring a stop in Knoxville. The tour will kick off on Oct. 12, 2023 in Antonio, Texas and include a stop at...
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
wvlt.tv
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
wvlt.tv
Russia-USA Prisoner Swap - clipped version
wvlt.tv
Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on
wvlt.tv
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
wvlt.tv
Heather teaches Oliver Springs Middle School students about the weather tech
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley took a trip to Oliver Springs Middle School to teach STEM students about her job and the weather Tuesday. Around 150 students joined her as she taught about the technology behind news and weather in the school’s gym. Heather finished up her program by teaching about how she uses science to forecast the weather every day.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee could give $60 million in leftover pandemic relief money to private schools
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
