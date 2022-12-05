KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Biletnikoff Award winner is Jalin Hyatt. The award goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver regardless of position. Hyatt, a junior from South Carolina, tied for the FBS lead and broke the school record for receiving touchdowns with 15. The first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and league coaches ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards with 1,267, which is 31 yards shy of tying the program record set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO