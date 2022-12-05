The MTA is LOADED with INEFFICIENCIES and BLOATED with employees who spend most of their shifts doing little or nothing. It's about time these issues are seriously addressed by the instead of keep passing on the costs to the ridership. STOP THE WASTE NOW !!!!
maybe she should do something with the fare jumpers which cost NYC 119 Million in losses this year! Let's not even go there with the Toll Beaters! shame the hard working Law abiding citizens have to be punished for these NYC politicians lack of control in the MTA.
The MTA has been mismanaged for decades. I remember when they were caught with two sets of books back in the 90s. Then, Pataki and Giuliani let them off the hook. They’ve always been crooks. Lying to the public and elected officials.
