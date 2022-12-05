STATEN ISLAND N.Y. -- In an effort to reduce poverty levels in New York, state lawmakers have introduced new legislation that would increase the state child tax credit. The proposed legislation would create the New York State Working Families Tax Credit, which would increase the state child tax credit program to $1,500 per child up from $500. In addition, the bill would expand eligibility to children under age 4, and families with the lowest income. If the bill passes, New York families would receive automatic quarterly payments to help pay for basic necessities, like utilities, food and clothing costs that are especially high right now.

